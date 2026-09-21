Marian College Myrtleford’s Jade Hazeldine has been selected to represent Australia at Asia Pacific Trail Running Championships in China.

The event will be held in Wuyishan, Fujian Province, China, from 24-28 November.

Jade is one of only seven athletes selected nationally in the Under 23 age group by the Australian Ultra and Trail Runners Association (AUTRA) to compete for Australia at this prestigious international event.

The Australian team will consist of 21 athletes competing across a range of championship events.

Hazeldine will proudly represent Australia in the Under 23 Trail Race (12.2 km), competing against some of the best young trail runners from across the Asia Pacific region.

Marian College sports coordinator Genavieve Cusack said Hazeldine had been hard at work and would represent her school and country with distinction.

“This is an outstanding achievement and a testament to Jade’s dedication, perseverance, and commitment to her sport,” she said.

“Being selected to wear the green and gold is an incredible honour and reflects the countless hours of training and hard work she has invested.

“The Marian College community is incredibly proud of her and wish her every success as she represents Australia on the international stage later this year.”