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Havilah Cemetery takes shape as volunteers bring heritage section to life

<p>ROOM TO SIT WITH A VIEW: The Havilah Cemetery Trust passed on their thanks to all volunteers who helped pour concrete and install the new seating on site for future visitors. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.</p>\\n
<p>ROOM TO SIT WITH A VIEW: The Havilah Cemetery Trust passed on their thanks to all volunteers who helped pour concrete and install the new seating on site for future visitors. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.</p>\\n

ROOM TO SIT WITH A VIEW: The Havilah Cemetery Trust passed on their thanks to all volunteers who helped pour concrete and install the new seating on site for future visitors. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.

On-site seating recently installed at Havilah Cemetery.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
November 2, 2026 • 01:00

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