Havilah Cemetery takes shape as volunteers bring heritage section to life

The transformation of Havilah Cemetery is gathering pace, thanks to the efforts of Havilah Cemetery Trust members, volunteers and support from the local Rosewhite and Havilah valleys community. New concrete slabs, seating, signage have so far been installed, with a planned storage shed set to help prepare Havilah Cemetery for its next chapter, all while spring wildflowers are currently bringing a bit of colour to its heritage section. After the pouring of four new concrete slabs in May this year, three seats for visitors were installed on Sunday 1 November, each positioned to give visitors a place to pause, enjoy the serenity of the cemetery and reflect on its history. New signage is also in place, displaying cemetery regulations and contact details. "Seeing the project come together so quickly showed what can be achieved when people lend a hand," Havilah Cemetery Trust chairperson Lorraine Hughes said. "A heartfelt 'thank you' to everyone who helped; the community’s contributions continue to make a difference. "This could not have happened without the Alpine Shire's community grant." A recent donation from the Myrtleford Hospital Opportunity Shop will help fund a shed to store equipment and supplies for the community and volunteers. The Myrtleford Lions Club is expected to construct the shed early next year. Further plans include installing gates more than 100 years old, improving the driveway to make it more accessible and developing the gardens with mulch. "The biggest challenge and the most important goal, has been working towards reopening the cemetery for burials and memorials," Ms Hughes said. "The cemetery hopes to become operational in early 2027, subject to the Department of Health’s approval of its fees. "Once approved, it will offer burial and cremation options in the Blackwood Memorial Garden, as well as memorial plaques in the Reflection Memorial Garden: a place to remember loved ones and visit in the years ahead." Meanwhile, the heritage section is putting on a remarkable seasonal display. "Wildflowers are at their best, with more blooms visible this year than ever before at this time of year," Ms Hughes said. Among the species growing naturally in the section are Donkey Orchids, including Diuris Sulphurea; also known as the Tiger or Hornet Orchid, Chocolate Lily 'Arthropodium strictum', Egg-and-Bacon, Appleberry 'Billardiera Scandens', Milkmaids 'Burchardia umbellata', Hop Bitter-Pea 'Daviesia latifolia', Wattle Mat-Rush 'Lomandra filiformis', Austral Bugle 'Ajuga Australis' and Pink Bells 'Tetratheca ciliata'. "Protecting these plants is an important part of caring for the cemetery’s heritage landscape. "As improvements continue, the hope is Havilah Cemetery will remain both a welcoming place for visitors and a special home for the wildflowers growing there." Anyone interested in becoming a Havilah Cemetery Trust member or require further information please contact Lorraine Hughes on mob 0417541017.