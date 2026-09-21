Harrietville has lost an exceptional man

By LEIGH BAKKUM John Bakkum was born on 20 November 1940 in Zaandam, in the Netherlands. He was the second child of Wilhelmm and Elisabeth Bakkum. He grew up with four sisters, Truus, Urs, Wilma and Lis, and brother Adrian. The family immigrated to Australia in 1950, living first in Rockhampton, then Newcastle. In Rockhampton, John worked for his father, driving their truck and delivering fruit from the markets, keen to get to work from the early age of 16. From those early years came so much of the man we all knew: a man with an extraordinary work ethic, tremendous grit and unwavering determination. These were qualities he passed on to his children and grandchildren; and truth be told, probably to anyone who spent enough time in his company. In 1961, John moved to Victoria, where he worked as a truck driver for Kerrs Quarry in Ferntree Gully. In 1965 at a local dance, he met Mary Scholten. It didn’t take him long to realise he’d found the woman of his dreams and just six weeks later, they were engaged. John and Mary were married on 30 July 1966 and they built their first home on Seebeck Road in Rowville. Their family began in 1967 with the birth of their first child, Donna-Maree, followed by David and then Justin. In 1971, John’s Harrietville story began. Together with his adventurous brother-in-law, Joop Castricum, the two set off looking for a business opportunity to support their growing families. 'Cas-Bak' was formed and it became something much bigger than either of them could have imagined. From the Harrietville General Store, to Cas-Bak Flats, to Cas-Bak building company and The Feathertop Chalet, John became deeply woven into the fabric of Harrietville. He was the Harrietville General Store keeper and postmaster, a member and captain of the Harrietville CFA, he served on the primary school board, including as president and was a life member and treasurer of the Harrietville Historical Society. John was a founding member and treasurer of the Dredge Hole Committee and also a founding member of the Three Peaks Climb, a member of the Cemetery Trust Committee, the hall building committee, the community hall committee and the TV committee. He served on the North East Water board, was president and a member of the Community Building Initiative, became an Alpine Shire Councillor and was a member of the Bright Chamber of Commerce. With such a remarkable contribution to this community, it would probably have been quicker to list the committees John wasn’t involved with. He busied himself with the unseen jobs around town; things which needed doing but often went unnoticed. He planted and watered trees, maintained the water wheel, tended the garden beds, cleaned the bridges and even cleaned the lights on the bridges. He had a habit of picking up rubbish wherever he went, almost without realising he was doing it. But he never did any of these things for recognition: he simply saw things which needed doing and just did them. The greatest measure of John’s life is not simply what he achieved, the positions he held, or the things he built; but the people whose lives are better for having known him. For John, family stretched well beyond his own immediate family. He was genuinely interested in everyone he met. When John spoke with you, he gave you his full attention. He was a wonderful listener: he wanted to know who you were, what you did and where you came from. Once he had listened to your story, you then felt obliged to listen to one of his and he had many. John was renowned for gently taking hold of your arm while he was talking to you, just firmly enough to prevent you from leaving. It became a bit of a private joke among some of us: if JB had hold of you, that was it! A life like John’s deserves to be celebrated: one of hard work, service, stories, conversations, friendships and family. A life deeply woven into the Harrietville community. John, you leave behind an extraordinary legacy, in your family, in this town and in every person fortunate enough to have been caught by the arm and kept for just one more story. We will all miss you and we will never forget you. John’s wife, Mary Bakkum, would like to express her deepest gratitude to everyone involved in the search and rescue of John, particularly Ryan Bennett, who stayed by his side until help arrived. She is also incredibly thankful to everyone in the community who showed such kindness and support. The food, flowers, cards and many thoughtful gestures brought her great comfort during this difficult time.