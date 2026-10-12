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Harrietville and Myrtleford students compete at athletic zone championships

<p>ACADEMICS MEET ATHLETICS: Harrietville Primary School\\'s athletes did their school, and community, proud at the zone championships.</p>\\n
<p>ACADEMICS MEET ATHLETICS: Harrietville Primary School\\'s athletes did their school, and community, proud at the zone championships.</p>\\n

ACADEMICS MEET ATHLETICS: Harrietville Primary School's athletes did their school, and community, proud at the zone championships.

Zone Athletics Carnival held last Friday saw several students walk away with ribbons.
Phoebe Morgan
October 12, 2026 • 01:00

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