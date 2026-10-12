Harrietville and Myrtleford students compete at athletic zone championships

Students from Harrietville Primary School and Myrtleford's St Mary's Primary School were among the region's standout performers at the School Sport Victoria Track and Field Zone Championships held at the Bill Eaton Athletics Track in Wangaratta last Friday 9 October. The event brought together students from across the Ovens and Murray region to compete in a range of track and field disciplines, showcasing emerging athletic talent and strong sportsmanship. St Mary's Primary School was represented by 26 students who competed in individual events as well as several relay teams. Teacher Lucia Southern said the athletes enjoyed ideal conditions throughout the day and were beautifully behaved and respectful to each other and other competitors. "It was a lovely sunny day, so perfect conditions for running, jumping and throwing," she said. Ms Southern thanked staff member Ms Millar for assisting with student supervision and recording duties in the shot-put events. St Mary's fielded relay teams in the Under 10 Boys, Under11 Boys and Girls, and Under12 Boys divisions, with several students achieving outstanding individual results. James Xerri, Spence Reynolds, Evie Petricevich and Isabel Law qualified for the upcoming Regional Championships in Albury, earning places through their strong performances at the zone level. "They all competed with effort and enthusiasm and we are so proud of them," Ms Southern said. Harrietville Primary School was represented by five students, accompanied by physical education teacher Shara Noble. Athletes who finished first or second in their respective events earned qualification for the Regional Championships, where they will compete against some of the best young athletes from across the wider district. Among Harrietville's standout performers was Tom Dinnendahl, who secured progression to the next stage of competition and will represent the school in the 12-year-old discus event at Albury. The championships not only highlighted the athletic ability of local students but also their determination, teamwork and sportsmanship, with schools from across the region celebrating a successful day on the track and in the field.