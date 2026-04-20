Wangaratta-based Independent MP for Indi Helen Haines has rejected the Liberal Party's immigration policy announced this week by party leader Angus Taylor, calling it divisive.

"A robust and credible immigration framework is essential, and we need honest, ethical national leadership to ensure this policy debate is evidence-based, reflects our values and works to strengthen our society," Dr Haines said.

"Not stoke fear or division."

According to Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson, the first instalment of the Coalition’s 'Australians Values Migration Plan' includes three key measures:

1. Putting Australian Values First and at the centre of our migration laws by enshrining compliance with the Australian Values Statement as a universal visa condition under the Migration Regulations 1994.

The Coalition will:

• Make compliance with the Australian Values Statement a binding requirement for visa holders.

• Enable visas to be refused or cancelled where individuals fail to uphold these values.

• Codify breaches of the Australian Values Statement as a ground for failing the Character Test under the Migration Act 1958 and being booted out of the country.

• Prioritise demonstrated alignment with the Australian Values Statement when assessing permanent visa applications.

• Prioritising taxpayer support for home ownership for Australian citizens, and making non-citizens wait longer for access to our social security system.

2. Shutting the Door to System Abuse by implementing decisive measures to deter unfounded claims and enforcing Australian law.

The Coalition will:

• Introduce a Safe Country List to fast-track the refusal of unfounded protection claims from those places deemed safe countries.

• Restore Temporary Protection Visas and Safe Haven Enterprise Visas as the dominant forms of onshore protection visas for people who come here unlawfully or under false pretenses.

• Provide extra funding to law enforcement to identify, deport and remove unlawful non-citizens who have exhausted their legal avenues but stay in Australia illegally.

3. Show a Red Light to Radicals by strengthening screening processes to prevent extremists from entering the country.

The Coalition will:

• Establish an Enhanced Screening Coordination Centre within the Department of Home Affairs. This would also see social media screening of visa applicants move from an as needed risk basis to become a standard feature of vetting.

• Integrate intelligence and enforcement capabilities across agencies including ASIO, the AFP and the Australian Border Force.

• Enable real-time, risk-based visa vetting to identify and block individuals who pose a threat to Australia.

Senator Henderson said the reforms mark the beginning of a broader agenda to restore integrity to the migration system.

“To protect our way of life and restore Australians’ standard of living, we must reduce immigration numbers and lift migration standards,” she said.

Dr Haines said our modern Australian story celebrates our diversity and welcomes people from all faiths and corners of the world.

"Just this week, Australia has celebrated sprinter Gout Gout after his record-breaking performance," she said.

"His family fled South Sudan before building a life here – something Australians are proud of.

"Our migration system already requires people to commit to our values and pass language tests.

"Earlier this year, new laws tightened immigration controls to cancel or refuse visas on the basis of hate speech or advocating violent extremism.

"It's important the government does more to explain how the current system works.

"Our humanitarian obligations to refugees and asylum seekers are separate to skilled and temporary migration.

"Mr Taylor blurring that line is disingenuous at best, divisive at worst."

Dr Haines said the proposal from the Coalition has no detail regarding how it could even be operationalised or effective.

"Singling people out based on where they come from, including people fleeing the war in Gaza, is deeply concerning and inconsistent with a fair rules-based system," she said.

"Australians expect better of our leaders."