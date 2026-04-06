Bright P-12 College's senior class spent their final day of term one enjoying a fun afternoon at Bright Croquet Club, playing croquet and bocce.

Bright Croquet Club president, Joan Thompson, said the visit added to the club's ongoing collaboration with the college, which includes visits by years 10 and 11 students.

Student Maddy Garrett, who teamed up with Sofie Gillham and won their game by one point, said it had been good fun.

"It was a great experience to work together and interact with other people in our community," she said.

Club member Ruth Hibberd said the afternoon was a great idea, with students able to learn the rules quickly and have a good game.

Bright Croquet Club is set to hold a 'Come and Try Day' as part of the upcoming Bright Autumn Festival.

On Thursday, 30 April, from 9am to 2.30pm, guests can drop by with a gold-coin donation and flat-soled shoes, to try out the world's oldest ball game.

Mallets will be available on the day and a morning tea will be supplied free of charge.

"We're happy to contribute [our] Open Day during the festival," Ms Thompson said.

"We will be open for business so people can get a bit of low-impact exercise and some quality social time."

The Bright Croquet Club is best accessed via the Burke Street carpark behind the Bright Community Centre.