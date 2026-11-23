More than 60 local tradespeople gathered in Porepunkah last week for the second instalment of 'Tradie Tuesday', a grassroots networking initiative aimed at strengthening connections within the region's trade community.

Hosted by local tradesman and business owner Tom Nicholson at the Tom's Rural Tree Services yard, the morning brought together tradies, contractors and small business owners from Bright, Porepunkah and surrounding areas over a hot breakfast and cup of coffee.

Mr Nicholson launched the monthly event in October after noticing an increasing number of non-local tradespeople working in the area and seeing an opportunity to encourage greater collaboration among local operators.

"This was our second Tradie Tuesday and the breakfast went great," he said.

"There's no formal networking, no sales pitches, just local people getting together, sharing ideas and supporting one another."

The inaugural event attracted about 50 attendees, with numbers growing to around 60 at the November gathering.

Mr Nicholson said the concept was designed to create stronger relationships between local businesses and encourage tradespeople to support and utilise each other's services.

"The incentive behind it was to get local tradies connected and to know each other, utilise each other and create a stronger trade community," he said.

"[Local knowledge] dramatically affects small businesses like ours and other trade businesses.

"There's a lot of new businesses, so it's good for people to network and realise, 'I know that face, I know what they do'."

Attendees enjoyed a breakfast roll made on site by Tom and his team, with rolls from Morses Creek Bakery and bacon, egg, cheese and a hash brown, along with a coffee or juice for $5.

Ovens Valley Independent candidate Steve Manning also attended the breakfast as a special guest.

Tradie Tuesday is held monthly, with local tradies, contractors and business owners encouraged to attend.

Those wishing to RSVP can contact Mr Nicholson on 0481 285 576.