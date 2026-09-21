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Grading shakeup in WDCA

<p>CAUGHT SHORT: The WDCA will no longer offer A reserve cricket, due to insufficient club nominations, instead playing three senior grades this season.</p>\\n
<p>CAUGHT SHORT: The WDCA will no longer offer A reserve cricket, due to insufficient club nominations, instead playing three senior grades this season.</p>\\n

CAUGHT SHORT: The WDCA will no longer offer A reserve cricket, due to insufficient club nominations, instead playing three senior grades this season.

A reserve slashed from season as structure, fixture details emerge.
Nathan de Vries
September 21, 2026 • 02:00

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