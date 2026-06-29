After living in Bright since 2023, Yik Kwan Chan and his wife, mother-in-law and youngest daughter are preparing to return to Malaysia, to rejoin their three older children and extended family after a years-long separation.

Originally arriving on tourist visas in 2018 and spending time living Swan Hill, Yik received a phone call from a friend who told him about a place called Bright.

“What I once thought was simply a move for work, slowly became something much bigger than I ever expected,” Yik said.

A reflection on migration, faith, community and finding home in regional Victoria.

By Yik Kwan Chan.

It feels strange how one simple phone call eventually changed the direction of our lives.

Life in Bright felt simpler, calmer and more connected to nature and community.

Many residents were friendly, welcoming and willing to help one another in simple but meaningful ways.

There was something peaceful about the rhythm of small-town life in Bright: seeing familiar faces at the café, greeting people in the streets, watching the seasons change, picking up my daughter from school and attending community activities.

It slowly began to feel like home as we built routines, friendships, responsibilities and connections.

I suddenly felt drawn toward going to church every Sunday.

One morning, I drove to Bright Uniting Church: I parked my car outside and just sat there alone for quite some time.

I remember feeling nervous, awkward and afraid.

Part of me wanted to walk inside, but another part felt scared to greet people; unsure whether I truly belonged there.

Over time, through simple conversations, shared prayers, kindness, encouragement and ordinary weekly gatherings, those strangers slowly became part of an important chapter of my life.

I was raised as a Buddhist within a traditional Chinese Malaysian family.

My grandfather originally came from Guangdong Province in China and many of the values I grew up with were shaped by Chinese culture; family traditions and teachings about doing good and avoiding harm.

As I listened to sermons here, I discovered a different perspective on faith.

For the first time, I saw faith less as a system of reward and punishment and more as a journey of grace, compassion, transformation and belonging.

Something which has remained deeply engraved in my heart, a church minister once said during a service: ‘All are welcome’.

To me, those words carried enormous meaning.

People weren’t welcomed because of status, wealth, nationality, race, religion, English ability, or visa condition: simply welcomed as human beings.

Through the people, the struggles, the faith, the friendships and the quiet beauty of ordinary life, I slowly rediscovered parts of myself long buried beneath fear, survival, pressure and uncertainty.

And thank you, Wandiligong.

The peaceful hills, rivers, forests and quiet country roads reminded me to slow down, breathe, appreciate nature and ordinary life.

I rediscovered parts of myself which had long been buried beneath stress and exhaustion.

I would like to sincerely thank all the people who came to know our small family throughout our years in Bright.

Many people welcomed us with kindness, patience, friendship and compassion without expecting anything in return.

To all our friends, neighbours, employers, teachers, church members, volunteers, community leaders and supporters: thank you.

For our family, their actions became deeply meaningful memories we will carry for the rest of our lives.

Despite all our efforts, we were ultimately unable to obtain permanent residency in Australia.

After many years of family separation, uncertainty, hard work, hope and trying to build a future here, we have now begun to prepare for our departure.

It has been an incredibly difficult and emotional decision for us.

If anyone happens to know us personally and would like to visit Malaysia one day: you are always warmly welcome.

I would be happy to show you our culture, food, traditions and local way of life.

(And yes, I will probably bring you to church as well!)

No matter where life eventually leads us, we will never forget the kindness, compassion and humanity we experienced here in Bright.

We may be leaving, but Bright will never leave us.

My family's journey may encourage others in our community who are facing uncertainty, fear, loneliness or isolation to know they are not alone, which is my greatest hope.

During some of the hardest years of our lives, the kindness of the Bright community and the love we experienced through our church gave us hope, friendship and a true sense of belonging.

If even one person who is struggling feels encouraged to reach out, seek support, or simply walk through the doors of a church because of this, I will be deeply thankful.

Goodbye, beautiful Bright and thank you for making us feel at home.