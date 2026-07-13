MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday 11 July

Drummond Golf Monthly Medal Coles Stroke & Super 6 AMCR 71 AWCR 74

A Grade & Medal Winner: Paul Evans (14) 86/72. A Grade Runner Up: Brad Piazza (15) 88/73 c/b.

B Grade Winner: Zac Whitmore (39) 111/78. B Grade Runner Up: Warren Rowney (23) 106/83 c/b.

Super 6 Winner: Paul Evans (14) 22 nett c/b. Super 6 Runner Up: Jason Silis (14) 22 pts.

Ball Winners: D Pool 73, D Rowe 76, A Loftus 77, T Purss 79, S Piddington 80.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Tristan Purss, 4th 2nd Shot: Paul Evans, 14th: Brad Piazza, 16th: David Rowe.

Raffle Winner: George Browne.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Trout Batt (21) 22 Nett.

Thursday 9 July

Coles Stableford - AWCR 74

Winner: Barb Welch (19) 30pts. Runner Up: Kerry Newton (19) 27pts c/b.

9 Hole Winner: Lucia DePos (13) 16pts. 9 Hole Runner Up: Pat McPherson (22) 14pts.

Ball Winners: D O'Donohue (32) 27pts.

Foodworks NTPs - 8th: Denise O'Donohue, 14th: Barb Welch.

Wednesday 8 July

MGR Solicitors Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Jakob Piddington (16) 35 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Paul Tanner (19) 32 pts.

Ball Winners: T Purss 31, I Wales 29, B Carroll 28.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Paul Tanner, 14th: Tristan Purss, 16th: Ian Wales.

Tuesday 7 June

Coles Stableford - Composite AWCR 74

Winner: Marg Curtis (21) 35pts. Runner Up: Jan Harper (31) 34pts c/b.

Ball Winners: Angela Bishop (22) 34 c/b, Kerry Newton (21) 33pts.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

On Wednesday 8 July, the ladies had eight players play their Par 3 course.

The winner of the round was Carol Bartholomew with 23 points from Jooyon Kang-Redmond and Ute Svoboda both with 19 points.

NTP, second shot on the seventh was Carol Bartholomew and on the 18th was Liz Harvey.

The men played the back nine on Wednesday 8 July which was won by Ross Rynehart with 20 points from Andrew Cook with 18 points and Roger Church with 17 points.

NTP on the 17th was Allan Retallick, while Mark Redmond got the closest on the 18th.

The men played a Par round on Saturday 11 July which was won by Andrew Greenfield, square with the card, from Grant Frisken with -1.

A score of -2 got both Roger Church and Nick Archibald a ball each, and a ball was also handed to Stuie Jelbart for his -3.

NTP on the seventh was Keith Archibald, the ninth was Grant Frisken, and the 17th, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Peter Dilley.

Grant Frisken took home the money on the 18th.

The ladies also played Par on Saturday 11 July which was won by Karen Etherton with -2 from Gayle Jennings and Helen Whittaker with their -8s.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

Way back during Dr Benjamin Rush’s (1745-1813) days, he was quoted as saying “Golf is an exercise which is much used by a gentleman in Scotland. A man would live 10 years longer for using this exercise once or twice a week”.

With those words of wisdom, let’s see how the ‘Gentlemen and Ladies’ went last week at Bright, and see if they think that chasing a little white ball will lengthen their lives for at least another 10 years.

Sunday All Gender Stableford competition.

Winner: Max Vanloon 14 H/C 37 pts. Ball winners: James Neylon 33 pts and Peter Eyers 32 pts C/B.

NTPs - 6th: Angus Murrells, 11th: Max Vanloon, 16th: Stephen Aloizos.

Monday 6 July, open all golfers, Veteran’s Stableford competition with all golfers playing off the red markers.

Winners: Mark ‘Zorro’ Zwiersen 39 pts, Greg Dawson 35 pts, Graham Badrock 34 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Reddog Ruddock 34 pts, Bill Stonhill 33 pts, Joel Matthews 32 pts C/B, David Webb 32pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Bill Stonhill, 6th: Ian Browne, 16th: Phil Jessen.

Wednesday 8 July, Ladies 2-person Ambrose.

Winners: Tina Cook and Karen Etherton nett 70.25. Runners up: Carol Burgess and Suzette Heydon nett 72.25.

NTPs - 3rd: Karen Etherton, 6th: Michelle Barker, 11th: Tina Cook, 16th: Tina Cook.

Thursday 9 July, men’s Stableford competition.

A group of 44 golfers teed off.

Winners: Darcy Martin 26 H/C a magnificent 43 pts, John O’Shea 15 H/C 37 pts C/B, Graham Badrock 19 H/C 37 pts, Ross Walkear 23 H/C 37 pts C/B, Andrew Robertson 8 H/C 37 pts and Paul Duff 18 H/C 35 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Jason Filippi 35 pts, Glenn O’Connell 34 pts C/B, Ken Bailey 34 pts, Phil Jessen 34 pts C/B, Peter Dredge 34 pts, Greg Dawson 34 pts, Graham Mc Elvenny 33 pts C/B and Mark ‘Zorro’ Zwiersen 33 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Phil Jessen, 6th: Darren Stanley, 11th: Paul Duff, 16th: Greg Dawson.

Friday 11 July 9-hole Stableford competition.

Winner: Lucy Leggert 22 pts. Ball winner: Anne Quenby 18 pts.

NTPs - 6th: Heather Thompson.

Saturday 11 July All Gender Stableford competition and for the men, the final round of the Winter Cup.

The winner of this year’s Winter Cup out of 50 golfers was Chris Oswin for the third time, (best two rounds out of three), a combined total of 78 points, six shots clear of Frog Thompson.

Winners: Chris Oswin 6 H/C 40 pts, Alison Smith 29 H/C 38 pts C/B, Ben Shuey 25 H/C 38 pts, Frog Thompson 18 H/C 37 pts C/B from Phil Jessen 8 H/C 37 pts C/B.

Ball winner: Mo O’Shea 37 pts, Andrew Badrock 36 pts C/B, Bill Stonhill 36 pts, Adam Benincasa 35 pts, Heather Thompson 35 pts, Heath Thompson 34 pts C/B and Andy Cook 34 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Phil Jessen, 6th: Guy Packham, 10th second shot: Chris Oswin, 11th: Phil Jessen, 16th: James Toohey.

The NAGA for the day went to Gary Weston with a miserable 21 points, but he was delighted to take home the Myrtleford Football Netball Club Pink Ladies Day glass, and that was going straight to his ‘Stand Up Bar’.

The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week: golf is like a metaphor of life, some days you win, and some days you fail, but there’s always the next round.