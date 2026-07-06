MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday 4 July

Coles Par & Super 6 AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Ian Wales (11) +1. A Grade Runner Up: Craig Piazza (5) -2.

Super 6 Winner: Brad Carroll (6) +1 c/b. Super 6 Runner Up: Ian Wales (11) +1.

Ball Winners: B Caldwell -3, B Carroll -4 c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Jason Silis, 10th: Brad Piazza, 14th: Craig Piazza.

Raffle Winner: Damien Rossato.

Matthews Cleaning Award: George Browne -8.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

Monthly Medal was the comp for the Men on Saturday 4 July, which was won convincingly in very wet conditions, by Peter Dilley with a net 71 from Peter Hertzog and Roger Church, both with net 74.

NTP on the seventh was the club, the ninth was Peter Dilley, and the 17th, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Peter Hertzog.

The club kept the money for the 18th.

The week proved far too wet for the men to have played either the Monday League or the Wednesday comps.

However, our Ladies braved the conditions to play their nine hole par three course on both Wednesday and Saturday.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

It’s surprising that any golf was played at Bright over last week with the incredible amount of rain, but there were two competitions that managed to take place.

Sunday 28 June, all gender Stableford competition.

Winner: Tristan Armstrong 13 H/C 42 pts. Ball winners: Phillip O’Neill 33 pts C/B and Jarrah O’Brien 33 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Reddog Ruddock, 6th: Reddog Ruddock and to complete the triple, Reddog Ruddock.

Saturday 4 July, open all gender Stableford competition.

Winners: Graham McElvenny 27 H/C 36 pts from Guy Packham 16 H/C 35 pts.

Ball winners: Graham Badrock 33 pts C/B from John O’Shea 33 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Andrew Badrock, 6th: Cameron Wickes, 11th: Cameron Wickes, 16th: Graham Badrock.

The Member’s Draw went to Ben Shuey who was absent so it will jackpot again to next week.

The NAGA went to John Forbes on a countback from Gary Weston with 22 points.

John was delighted to receive the ‘Pacific Sun’ parfait glass and that will be going straight to his pool room.

This Saturday is a stroke event and for the men, the July Monthly medal.

The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week, “if it rains much more, the course will become a moor” - think about that will we wait for the sun to shine.