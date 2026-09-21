Golf results

MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB Saturday 19 September BWS Myrtleford Stroke & Super 6 AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: Jonathan Mercuri (11) 82/71. A Grade Runner Up: David Rowe (9) 81/72. B Grade Winner: Trout Batt (23) 93/70. B Grade Runner Up: Pieter Veldman (25) 96/71 c/b. Super 6 Winner: David Matthews (11) 20 nett. Super 6 Runner Up: John Costello (28) 21 nett c/b c/b. Ball Winners: A Loftus 71, D Rossato 73, P Evans 73, B Bynon 73. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Damien Rossato and Dylan Pool, 4th 2nd Shot: Jason Silis, 8th: David Rowe, 14th: David Rowe, 16th: Paul Evans. Raffle Winner: Robert Wheeler. Matthews Cleaning Award: Robert Curphey 117 Nett. Wednesday 16 September BWS Myrtleford Stableford AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: Jason Silis (14) 35 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Tristan Purss (9) 34 pts c/b. Ball Winners: C Walker 34, I Wales 34, D Matthews 32. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: David Jackson, 4th 2nd Shot: Jim Martin, 8th: Jason Silis, 14th Shot: Ian Wales, 16th: Ian Wales. Tuesday 15 September Ian O'May Shield Round 3 - BWS Myrtleford - Stroke - AWCR 74 A Grade Winner: Marnie Broz 91/71. A Grade Runner Up: Barb Welch 95/75. B Grade Winner: Lyn Dwyer 107/71. B Grade Runner Up: Heather Street 109/73. Ball winners: K Chapman, H Mummery, V Sims. 9 Hole Winner: Judith Murray 16pts. 9 Hole Runner Up: Lucia DaPos 14pts. Foodworks NTPs - 4th: V Sims, 16th: L DaPos. Putting: Marnie Broz 23 Putts. Ian O'May Shield: 1st Marnie Broz vs 4th Barb Welch; 2nd Helen Mummery vs 3rd Lyn Dwyer. MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB The ladies played the front nine on Wednesday 16 September which was won by Gayle Jennings with 15 points from Carol Bartholomew and Lynda Barter with 14 points each. NTP second shot on the seventh was Lynda Barter. The men played the back nine on Wednesday 16 September which was won by Josh Crawford with 19 points from Richard Wilson and Mark Redmond, both with 18 points. On 17 points were Trevor English, Ben Ritson and Peter Dilley. The ladies played both the front nine and the 18 holes on Saturday 19 September. The front nine was won by Liz Harvey with 17 points from Helen Whittaker on 16 points. NTP on the seventh, second shot, was Liz Harvey. The 18-hole comp was won by Jooyon Kang-Redmond with 27 points from Karen Etherton and Anne Archibald, both with 23 points. The men played a Stableford Round on Saturday 19 September which was won by Andrew Greenfield with 41 points from Rick Biesboer and Roger Church, both 38 points. Next in, with 35 points were Josh Crawford and Allan Retallick, and then Mark Redmond with 35 points. On Friday 18 and Saturday 19 September some of the ladies journeyed over the gap to Bright to play two rounds of the Bright Country Golf Club’s annual tournament. The weather was glorious, what more could you ask for? BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB Of course, it goes without saying, a week is a long time in a game of golf, and in some cases, even a couple of days, can make a golfer reconsider playing at all. So, those words still rattling around your brain, let’s see how the golfers went last week at Bright. Monday 14 September, Veteran’s Stableford competition, all golfers teed off on the white markers. Winners: Rod Brown 6 H/C 37 points including 15 pars, Neil Evans 25 H/C 36 pts, and in third place, Graham Barrow 20 H/C 35 pts. Ball winners: Dave Masoch 33 pts C/B, Brian Cook 33 pts, Denis Hayes 32 pts and, Robert Taylor 31 pts. NTPs - 3rd: Denis Hayes, 6th: Andrew Skewes, 11th: Denis Hayes, 16th: Graham Barrow. Wednesday 16 September, Men’s Stableford competition. A field of 36 golfers competed. Winners: Robert Taylor 13 H/C 37 pts c/b, Craig Thompson 14 H/C 37 pts, Ross Heydon 22 H/C 36 pts, Leon Burstin 7 H/C 35 pts. Ball winners: Heath Thompson 34 pts, John Forbes 33pts C/B, Pete Short 33 pts C/B, Nick Moschis 33 pts C/B. NTPs - 3rd: Angus Murrells, 6th: Leon Burstin, 11th: Gavin Hunt, 16th: John Forbes. Thursday 17 September, the first day of the Annual Tournament. A field of 62 ladies played the Ladies Stableford competition. A grade winner: Robyn McGrath 19 H/C 35 pts C/B. B grade winner: Lee Freeland 28 H/C 36. C grade winner: Anna Barwick 40 H/C 39 pts. Ball winners: Heather Street 37 pts, Pam Abbott 35 pts C/B, Kerry Chapman 35 pts C/B, Marg Curtis 35 pts, Tina Cook 34 pts C/B, Jeanette Belsher 34 pts, Susan Wood 33 pts C/B, Lee Paul 33 pts C/B, Chris Mildren 33 pts C/B. Friday 18 September, Four-Ball Stableford, Men’s and Ladies’ competition. 104 golfers teed off and the winners were: Gina Losch and Heather Thompson with a wonderful 49 pts, Denise O’Donohue and Kerry Newton 48 pts, Tina Cook and Karen Etherton 47 pts. (Yes, the men were playing). Ball winners: Marie Swash and Karl Swash 45 pts C/B, Joel Matthews and Dave Masoch 45 pts, Chris Davey and Chris Oswin 44 pts C/B, Suzette Kelly and Venessa Ivone 44 pts C/B, Darren Stanley and Bro Bush 44 pts, Sarah Williamson and Craig Williamson 43 pts, Steve O’Rielly and Wayne Curtis 43 pts, Graham Badrock and Ray Borschmann 42 pts. NTPs (for a lovely bottle of Pizzini wine and a couple of golf balls) - 3rd:Wayne Curtis, 6th: Greg Dawson, 11th: Shaun Paul, 16th: Shaun Paul. Saturday 19 September, Men’s Stroke competition off the blue markers. Winners: Cameron Wood 26 H/C nett 70, Dan Neville 15 H/C nett 72, Chris Davey 19 H/C nett 73 C/B, David Velicki 11 H/C nett 73 C/B, Shane Quirk 11 H/C nett 73 C/B, Henk Van De Ven 11 H/C nett 73, Nathan Schnider -1 H/C 74 C/B, Alex Krause 12 H/C nett 74 C/B. Ball winners: Ben Shuey 75 C/B, Simon Carracher nett 75 C/B, Andrew Robertson nett 75, Gordon Wallace nett 75, John Thompson nett 76 C/B, Brian Cook nett 76 C/B, Ian Florence nett 76 C/B, Darren Wood nett 76 C/B, Andrew Skewes nett 76, and the one and only, Ray Borschmann nett 77 C/B. Gross winners: Nathan Schnider -1 73, Peter Miller 1 H/C 75 and Chris Page -2, 76 NTPs - 3rd: Steve Lausberg, 6th: Liam Baxter, 10th (second shot) Andrew Field, 11th: Alex Krause, 16th: Don Mills. The Bright Country Golf Club would like to thank the 264 golfers who competed over the three days, as without them all, the tournament would not have been the outstanding success that it was. The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week: Do we love the game of golf, because of the challenges, the company, the serenity or just because it’s better than doing nothing?