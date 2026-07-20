BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

As the famous American Dave Berry was once quoted, “although golf was originally restricted to wealthy, overweight protestants, today it’s open to anybody who own hideous clothing”.

Thankfully those attitudes have changed, but golf still has its challenges.

After all the rain in the early part of the week, golf did resume last Wednesday, so let’s see how they went at Bright.

Wednesday 15 July, Ladies Stroke competition.

Winner was Noreen Treyvaud, 33 H/C nett 69 and in second place, Angela Bishop (Yackandandah Golf Club) 21 H/C nett 74.

Ball winners: Tina Cook nett 78 and Anne Quenby, nett 81 C/B.

Nearest the pins: 3rd: Tina Cook, 6th: Noreen Treyvaud and 16th: Tina Cook.

Thursday 16 July Men’s Stableford competition.

Thirty-three players teed off and the winners and grinners were, Cameron Wickes 1 H/C 37 pts, Craig Thompson 14 H/C 36 pts and Graham Badrock 19 H/C 35 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Matt Ellis 35 pts C/B, Max Carter 35 pts, John O’Shea 34 pts and Mark Zorro Zwiersen 33 pt Sc/b.

Nearest the pins: 3rd: Cameron Wickes, 6th: Gary Weston (lucky), 11th: James Neylon and 16th: Graham Badrock.

The chicken winner was Cameron Wickes with 20 points, and the NAGA went to Dean Melloh with 19 points.

Friday 17 July 9-hole Stableford competition.

Winner was Janine Andrews 20 pts.

Ball winner: Lucy Leggert 18 pts.

Nearest the pin: 11th: Lisa Hood.

Saturday 18 July open all golfers’ Stroke competition and for the men the July Monthly Medal.

Winners: Gareth Williams 19 H/C nett 69 (and medal), Doug Badrock 8 H/C nett 71 (and eagle on 15th), Andrew Quenby 27 H/C nett 72.

Ball winners: Theo Heuperman 73 nett C/B, Cameron Wickes nett 73 C/B, Mo O’Shea nett 73 and Tina Cook nett 75 C/B.

Nearest the pins: 3rd: Heath Thompson, 6th: Heather Thompson, 11th: Craig Williamson and 16th: Craig Williamson.

The Bright Golf Guru suggestion of the week, “do not despair during a stroke round of golf, we all know things will improve, eventually”.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The ladies played the 18 holes on Wednesday 15 July which was won by Gayle Jennings with 22 points from Liz Harvey with 17 points.

The ladies split into two groups to play the front 9 & the 18 holes on Saturday 18 July.

The front 9 was won by Liz Harvey with 14 points from both Helen Whittaker & Lynda Barter, each with 10 points.

Gayle Jennings won the 18-hole comp with 24 points on a countback from Leesa Bevan.

The men played the front 9 on Wednesday 15 July which was won by Peter Hertzog with 16 points on a countback from Allan Retallick.

Next in, with 14 points apiece were Fred Gerardson and Dave Drew.

NTP on the 7th was Dave Drew, 9th was Fred Gerardson

On Saturday 18 July Ben Ritson, with 37 points, won the day from Allan Retallick with 33 points and Ross Rynehart with 32 points

NTP on the 7th was Allan Retallick, the 9th was the club, the 17th was Ross Rynehart, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office.

The money on the 18th was handed to Tristan Hall.

Roger Church got closer but was not in the Money Hole comp, he got a ball for his effort.

MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday 18 July

Coles Stableford & Super 6 AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Jason Silis (14) 35 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Stephen Piddington (11) 32 pts c/b.

B Grade Winner: Phil Balchin (22) 28 pts c/b. B Grade Runner Up: Adrian Haddock (18) 28 pts.

Super 6 Winner: Jason Silis (14) 14 pts. Super 6 Runner Up: Stephen Piddington (11) 13 pts.

Ball Winners: C Rowney 32, T Purss 30, D Rowe 30, S Hancock 29, D Jackson 29.

Foodworks NTP’s: 1st: Andrew Loftus, 4th 2nd Shot: Chris Rowney, 14th: Phil Balchin, 16th: David Rowe.

Raffle Winner: Stephen Piddington.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Paul Evans 18 pts

Thursday 16 July

Drummond Golf Monthly Medal - Coles Strokes - AWCR 74

Winner: Lizzie Orton (17) 91/74

Runner Up: Barb Welch (21) 96/75

Ball Winner: Angela O'Shaughnessy

9 Hole Winner: Lucia Dapos

NTP: 1st Lizzie Orton

Wednesday 15 July

Coles Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Paul Tanner (21) 33 pts

A Grade Runner Up: Brian Caldwell (15) 30 pts

Ball Winners: C Shewell 30, G Sims 30.

Foodworks Nearest the Pins: 1st: Jonathan Mercuri, 5th: Evan Jones, 10th: Paul Tanners.

Tuesday 14 July

Coles Stableford - AWCR 74

Winner: Marnie Broz (23) 31pts.

Runner Up: Jan Harper (31) 29pts.