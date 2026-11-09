Golf results

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<p>TOO GOOD: Anna Lockett beat out several strong golfers to claim victory on Wednesday at Mount Beauty.</p>\\n
<p>TOO GOOD: Anna Lockett beat out several strong golfers to claim victory on Wednesday at Mount Beauty.</p>\\n

TOO GOOD: Anna Lockett beat out several strong golfers to claim victory on Wednesday at Mount Beauty.

The weekly wrap up from around the region.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
November 9, 2026 • 01:00

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Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

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