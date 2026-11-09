Golf results

MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB Sunday 8 November Myrtleford Club Savoy 2 Person Ambrose Men's Winner: Steven Dawes and Dion Phillips (8.5) 61.5. Men's Runner Up: Jonathan Mercuri and Gerard Black (7) 62. Mixed Winner Handicap: Loretta and Ian Wales (14) 63. Mixed Runner Up Handicap: Liz Hepburn and Geoffrey Bills (8.25) 63.75. Mixed Winner Scratch: Valerie Ellis and Andrew Senkic 69. Mixed Runner Up Scratch: Kerry and Rod Newton 76. Ball Winners - Mixed: J and B Bynon 66.5, C and W Davis 67, D Ivic and P Green 67.5. Men's: O and A Corcoran 63.5, A Williams and S Piddington 64. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Judy Bynon and Ian Wales, 4th 2nd Shot: Valerie Ellis and Andrew Corcoran, 8th: Colleen Davis and Tony Chapman, 14th: Suzy Fietz and Andrew Senkic, 16th: Kerry Newton and Ian Wales. Saturday 7 November Drummond Golf Monthly Medal Club Championships Stroke & Super 6 AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: Jason Silis (12) 77/65. A Grade Runner Up: Andrew Corcoran (9) 80/71. B Grade Winner: Tee Dawson (32) 102/70 c/b. B Grade Runner Up: John Costello (29) 99/70. Super 6 Winner: David Clark (16) 22 nett c/b. Super 6 Runner Up: Tristan Purss (8) 22 nett c/b. Ball Winners: A Loftus 71, D Jackson 72, T Purss 72, T Batt 72, W Rowney 73, C Shewell 73. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: George Browne, 4th 2nd Shot: George Browne, 8th: Warren Rowney, 14th: David Clark, 16th: Craig Piazza. Raffle Winner: David Jackson. Matthews Cleaning Award: Robert Wheeler 97 Nett. Club Championships Round 1 - A Grade: J Silis 77, T Purss 80, A Corcoran 80. B Grade: D Jackson 86, A Loftus 88, B Caldwell 89. C Grade: C Shewell 94, T Batt 95, T Chapman, W Rowney 96. Handicap: J Silis 65, J Costello 70, A Corcoran and A Loftus 71. Thursday 5 November Julie Phillips Championships Rd1 - Fletcher supplies - Stableford - AWCR 74 Winner, Julie Phillips Championships Rd1: Marnie Broz and Judy Bynon 44pts. Runner Up, Julie Phillips Championships Rd1: Victoria Sims and Helen Mummery 40pts. Ball winners: Wendy Caldwell and Kerry Chapman 39, Ann Hazeldine and Prudence Maurer. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Marg Curtis, 4th: Sarah Deas, 8th: Kerry Newton. Wednesday 4 November Fletchers Cleaning Supplies Stableford AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: Jason Silis (13) 36 pts c/b. A Grade Runner Up: David Matthews (12) 36 pts. B Grade Winner: Colin Walker (28) 35 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Bill O'Donohue (23) 32 pts. Ball Winners: D Pool 35, I Wales 34, J Martin 33, A Loftus 31 c/b. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Dylan Pool, 4th 2nd Shot: Dylan Pool, 8th: Spider Hancock, 14th: Spider Hancock, 16th: Spider Hancock. MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB On Tuesday 3 October the members of the Mount Beauty Golf Club played a 4 Ball Ambrose event for the Melbourne Cup which was won by Roger Church, Ross Wilson, Rod McMahon and Xander Hall with a net 59.875 from Ron Gallagher, Andrew Greenfield, Josh Crawford and Ben Ritson with a net 60. Thank you to Farm to Fork Butchery who supplied the meat for the event. The men played the front nine on Wednesday 4 November which was won by Anna Lockett with 25 points from Al Retallick with 23 points and Al Randell with 19 points. NTP on the seventh was the club, and the ninth was Ross Rynehart. Al Retallick scored an Eagle on the par five fifth by putting his second shot within four feet of the hole. He also thought he was a shoo-in for the win with 23 points and an Eagle, until Anna came in. The women played a nine-hole Monthly Stroke round on the front nine on Saturday 7 November which was won by Carol Bartholomew with a net 36 from Gill Harrowfield and Liz Harvey, both with a net 37. NTP second shot on the seventh was Liz Harvey. The men played their final Monthly Medal for the season which was won by Mark Jacobson with a net 70 on a countback from Al Retallick. Peter Hertzog (72), Michael Bartholomew (74) and Rod McMahon (75) rounded out the podium. The win allows Mark to play in next month's CAZNA Cup along with 11 others, the first time the club has ever had 12 individuals play in the CAZNA Cup. NTP on the seventh was Roger Church, the ninth was Chris Hall, the 17th, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Andrew Greenfield, and Al Retallick took home the money on the 18th. BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB As the great American golfer, Hale Irwin once said, “Golf is the loneliest sport. You’re completely alone with every conceivable opportunity to defeat yourself. Golf brings out your assets and liabilities as a person. The longer you play, the more certain you are that a man’s performance is the outward manifestation faction of who, in his heart, he really thinks he is.” Monday 2 November, Veteran’s Stableford competition. Winners: Graham Barrow 19 H/C 40 pts. Second place: Steve Harris 26 H/C 38 pts. Ball winners: Andrew Robertson 35 pts and Denis Hayes 32 pts C/B. NTPs - 3rd: Graham Barrow, 6th: Robert Taylor, 11th: Frog Thompson, 16th: Graham Barrow. Wednesday 4 November, Ladies Stroker competition. Winner: Noreen Treyvaud 31 H/C nett 67 (Monthly Medal), Bernie Wickes 9 H/C nett 70. Ball winners: Tina Cook nett 72 C/B and Charlotte Paton nett 72. NTPs - 3rd: Bernie Wickes, 6th: Bernie Wickes, 11th: Carol Burgess. Thursday 5 November, Men’s Stableford competition. A field of 40 golfers teed off and they all completed their rounds. Winners: Heath Thompson 7 H/C 39 pts, Paul Duff 17 H/C 38 pts C/B, Chris Fitzpatrick 11 H/C 38 pts, Phil Jessen 6 H/C 37 pts, Doug Badrock 7 H/C 36 pts C/B, Nifty Nev Blewitt 20 H/C 36 pts C/B. Ball winners: Daniel Sgambelloni 36 pts, Ben Shuey 36 pts, Brendan Cudmore 35 pts, Dan Neville 35 pts C/B, Cameron Wickes 35 pts C/B, Steve O’Rielly 35 pts C/B, Joel Matthews 35 pts C/B, Riley Bacon 35 pts. NTPs - 3rd: ‘Fabulous’ Ray Borschmann, 6th: Wayne Curtis, 11th: Cameron Wickes, 16th: Heath Thompson. The Chicken Winner was Heath Thompson with 20 pts on a c/b. The NAGA went to Gary Weston with a ‘lovely’ 21 pts, and with all that excitement forgot to take home the Woodend Golf Club glass. Friday 6 November, 9-Hole Par event. A total of 15 players teed off. Winners: Roschelle Harrison +1, Leonardo Appledorff +1. Ball winners: Suzette Heydon +1 and Jo Ham square. NTPs - 3rd: Anne Quenby, 6th: Roschelle Harrison. Saturday 7 November, open to all golfers, Stroke and for the men, November Monthly Medal. Results from 47 players were: Dan Neville 13 H/C nett 68 (medal winner), Darcy Martin 26 H/C nett 69 C/B, Denis Hayes 32 H/C nett 69 C/B, Ben Shuey 24 H/C nett 69 C/B (and secret 6 winner) $100 meat tray from Alpine Gourmet Meats Bright, Phil Bardsley-Smith 9 H/C nett 69 C/B. Ball winners: Lauren Velicki nett 69, Charlotte Paton nett 70, Tina Cook nett 71 C/B, Riley Bacon nett 71, Heath Thompson nett 72 C/B, John Treyvaud nett 72. NTPs - 3rd: Crusty Carlisle, 6th: Bernie Wikes, 11th: Riley Bacon, 16th: Jarrod Maroni. Eagles went to Riley Bacon on 15, and Jason Filippi on the first. The Bright Golf Guru idea of the week: should we be able to discount our worst score on a hole in a stroke round, then play it again? Let’s put it to the R&A.