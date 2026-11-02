Golf results

MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB Saturday 31 October Myrtleford Bakehouse Stableford & Super 6 AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: Jason Silis (13) 37 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Tristan Purss (8) 36 pts c/b. B Grade Winner: Caleb Warburton (37) 40 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Warren Rowney (24) 36 pts. Super 6 Winner: Tristan Purss (8) 15 pts. Super 6 Runner Up: Paul Evans (16) 14 pts. Ball Winners: B Caldwell 36, P Evans 34, G Black 34, G Wallace 33, C Walker 33. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Kelvin Wallace, 4th 2nd Shot: Craig Warburton, 8th: Tristan Purss, 14th: Jason Silis. Matthews Cleaning Award: Paul Cowman (19) 16 pts. Raffle Winner: Gerard Black. Ian O'May Singles Knockout: Damien Rossato defeated Brad Piazza 2/1 in the final of the Ian O'May Shield - well done to both players for making the final. Thursday 29 October Myrtleford Bakehouse - Stableford - AWCR 74 Winner: Judith Murray (49) 41 pts. Runner Up: Vanessa Ivone (39) 40 pts C/B. 9 Hole Winner: Liz Orton (7) 19 pts. 9 Hole R/Up: Robyn Ternes (11) 16 pts. Ball: Kerry Chapman 40, Margaret Curtis 40pts, Suzette Kelly 37 pts. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Suzette Kelly, 4th: Wendy Caldwell, 8th: Jan Roseby, 14th: Judy Bynon. Wednesday 28 October Myrtleford Bake House Stableford AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: David Matthews (12) 36 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Tristan Purss (9) 35 pts c/b. B Grade Winner: Trout Batt (23) 34 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Tony Chapman (20) 32 pts c/b. Ball Winners: B Caldwell 35, I Wales 33, D Clark 32, J Costello 32, P Sadler 32. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Peter Ellison, 4th 2nd Shot: Tony Chapman, 8th: Brian Caldwell, 14th Shot: David Matthews, 16th: Brian Caldwell. Tuesday 27 October Myrtleford Bakehouse - Stableford - AWCR 74 A Grade Winner: Wendy Caldwell (20) 36pts. A Grade Runner Up: Marnie Broz (20) 33pts. B Grade Winner: Kim Rossato (32) 36pts. B Grade Runner Up: Suzette Kelly (38) 35pts. 9 Hole Winner: Pat McPherson 16pts. 9 Hole R/Up: Marg Fitridge 15pts. Ball: Judy Bynon 33c/b, Faye McLees 33pts, Vanessa Ivone 32c/b. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Kerry Newton, 4th: Wendy Caldwell, 16th: Lucia Dapos. MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB The Monday League on 26 October was won by Andy Cook with 35 points from Anna and Ooz Lockett with 33 points each. The men played the back nine on Wednesday 28 October which was won by Ken Birt with 21 points from Ben Ritson with 20 points, Richard Wilson with 18 points, and Allan Retallick and Don Mason with 17 points each. NTP on the 17th was Trevor English and the 18th was Josh Crawford. The ladies played the back nine on Saturday 31 October which was won by Liz Harvey with 14 points from Carol Bartholomew with 13 points. The men played split sixes on Saturday 31 October which was won by Ross Rynehart and Allan Retallick with 56 points on a countback from Anna and Ooz Lockett. NTP on the seventh was Stephen Short, the ninth was Trevor English, the 17th along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Peter Dilley. Allan Retallick took home the money on the 18th, and Roger Church got closer but was not in the Money Hole comp. Better scores on the day were Anna Lockett with 34 points, and all on 33 points were Allan Retallick, Tony Campen, Trevor English and Ooz Lockett. BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB It was back to normal at Bright after the club championships, and the green’s renovation. Monday 26 October was the Veteran’s Stableford competition. With eight of the regulars playing at Wodonga in the North East vets, it was left to the others to wander around the sand scrapes of Bright. Winner was Reddog Ruddock, 16 H/C 33pts C/B, and the ball winners were Kevin Mock 33 pts and Neil Evans 32 pts C/B. NTPs - 3rd: Kevin Mock, 11th: Joel Matthews, 16th: Kevin Mock. Wednesday 28 October was the ladies Stableford competition. Winner: Fran Bentley 34 H/C 35 pts C/B. Runner Up: Carol Burgess 15 H/C 35 pts. Ball winners: Robyn McGrath 35 pts, Bernie Wickes 35 pts. Thursday 29 October, Men’s Stableford competition, and over 40 golfers teed off. Winners: Riley Forde 2 H/C 40 pts, Dan Neville 11 H/C 39 pts, Steve Grogan 29 H/C 38 pts, Mark Stephenson 7 H/C 36 pts C/B, Paul Lythgo 13 H/C 36 pts C/B, Riley Bacon 1 H/C 36 pts. Ball winners: Peter McGrath 35 pts C/B, Gavin Hunt 35 pts C/B, Neil Gill 35 pts, Ross Walkear 35 pts C/B, Paul Duff 35 pts C/B, Craig Thompson 35 pts C/B, Andrew Robertson 35 pts and Peter Dredge 34 pts C/B. NTPs - 3rd: Riley Forde, 6th: Craig Thompson, 11th: Mark Stephenson, 16th: Nick Moschis. The chicken winner was Mark Stephenson with 18 points, and the NAGA again went to John Forbes with 23 pts. Friday 30 October, nine-hole Stableford competition. Winner: Charles White 18pts. Ball winners: Roschelle Harrison 16pts, Giselle Braithwaite 15pts. NTPs – 6th: Charles White. Saturday 31 October, all gender Stableford competition. It was the first time the club has introduced the ‘secret six’ competition, and 56 golfers teed off under cloudy skies with the forecast predicting a shower or two. Of those, Five golfers thought ‘it looks like being a bit wet’ so with the fortitude of a duckling, those five sought the shelter of the clubrooms while the remained of the field finished their game in brilliant sunshine. Winners: Belinda Watts from the Nelson Bay Golf Club 40 H/C 41 pts, Mick McAuliffe 9 H/C 39 pts C/B, Tina Cook 13 H/C 39 pts, Lee Paul 45 H/C 37 pts C/B, Leon Burstin 6 H/C 37 pts C/B, Branko Matijevic 10 H/C 37 pts. Ball winners: Zorro Zwiersen 37 pts, Brad Thompson 36 pts, Bernie Wickes 36 pts, Angus Murrells 36 pts, David Warnaar 36 pts. NTPs - 3rd: Raul Condero, 6th: Craig Hamms, 11th: Heath Thompson, 16th: Mark Frost. The winner of the secret six (six holes chosen at random by the computer) went to the winner Belinda Watts from the Nelson Bay Golf Club. The winner each Saturday Stableford round wins a $100 meat tray courtesy of the Alpine Gourmet Meats in Barnard Street, Bright. The Bright Golf Guru question of the week: if golfers wear waterproof clothing such as shoes, hats, jackets, and some driving golf carts, why wouldn’t you consider soldiering on when a slight shower of rain breezes past you?