Golf results

MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB Sunday 18 October Crisp, Taylor, Quirk and Garoni Teams of 4 Ambrose AMCR 71 AWCR 74 Men's Handicap Winners: A Haddock, J Wilkinson, T Vonarx & S Piddington (6.5) 52.5. Men's Handicap Runners Up: S Neil, M & S Crisp and B Garoni (10.87) 56.13. Mixed Winners: V and G Sims, L Hepburn and L Orton (17.87) 58.13. Mixed Runners Up: G Braybrook, T and C Perus and M Hunt (10.25) 58.75. Ball Winners - Men's: W and H and C McKerral and L Young 56.35; J Silis, R Brown, P Jessen and T Purss 58.5; A Whitford, S Reynolds, T Cundy and R Ivone 59.25. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Gavin Braybrook, 4th 2nd Shot: Christine Perus and Shane Butler, 8th: Linda Loftus and Paul Tanner, 14th: Wendy Caldwell and Brad Carroll, 16th: Neville Blewett. Saturday 17 October Myrtleford Bake House Stroke & Super 6 AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: Brad Piazza (14) 85/71. A Grade Runner Up: David Matthews (12) 84/72. B Grade Winner: David Clark (16) 89/73 c/b. B Grade Runner Up: Trout Batt (23) 96/73 c/b. Super 6 Winner: Jason Silis (14) 24 nett c/b. Super 6 Runner Up: David Matthews (12) 24 nett c/b. Ball Winners: B Carroll 73, C Shewell 73, J Silis 73 D Rowe 73. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Robert Curphey, 4th 2nd Shot: Brian Caldwell, 8th: Brian Caldwell, 14th: Paul Cowman, 16th: Paul Tanner. Raffle Winner: John Costello. Matthews Cleaning Award: Paul Cowman 88 Nett. Ian O'May Match Play Rounds: J Silis def D Matthews 19th, B Piazza def I Wales 2 up, G Wallace def J Martin 1 up, D Rosssato def D Clark 6/5. Semi-finals: J Silis vs B Piazza, D Rossato vs G Wallace - these matches must be completed on or before Sunday 25 October. Wednesday 14 October Myrtleford Bake House Ladies Vs Men's Stableford AMCR 71 AWCR 74 A Grade Winner: David Clark (16) 35 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Tristan Purss (9) 34 pts. B Grade Winner: Tee Dawson (32) 37 pts. B Grade Runner Up: David Anderson (20) 35 pts. Ball Winners: P Tanner 34, G Dinsdale 33, M Manley 32, P Ellison 32, A Haddock 32, G Hunt 32, J Harrington 32, T Chapman 32, C Walker 32. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Wayne Hibberson, 4th 2nd Shot: Matthew Manley, 14th Shot: David Matthews, 16th: Glen Hunt. Tuesday 13 October Myrtleford Bakehouse - Stableford - AWCR 74 Winner: Judith Murray (50) 38pts. Runner Up: Liz Orton (15) 34pts c/b. 9 Hole Winner: Lyn Dwyer 15 pts c/b. 9 Hole Runner up: Kaye McGuffie 15 pts. Ball winners: Kerry Chapman 34pts, Faye McLees 33pts, Robyn Ternes. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Faye McLees, 14th: Victoria Sims. MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB The Monday League on 12 October was won by Victor Selway with 35 points from Tony Campen with 34 points. The ladies played the back nine on Wednesday 14 October, which was won by Helen Whittaker with 17 points from Jooyon Kang-Redmond and Ruth Rynehart with their 15 points each. The men also played the back nine on the Wednesday which was won by Ooz Lockett with 21 points from Mark Jacobson, Ross Rynehart, Roger Church and Steuart Snooks with their 19 points each. NTP on the 17th was Ooz Lockett, and the 18th was Chris Hall. The ladies played the back nine again on Saturday 17 October which was won by Lynda Barter with 19 points from Helen Whittaker with 16 points. NTP second shot on the 18th was Lynda Barter. The men played the first round of the Jarman Cup on Saturday 17 October, which was won by Tony Campen with 42 points from Victor Selway and Dave Browning with 36 points apiece. A couple of 35 pointers were recorded by Dave Drew and Peter Hertzog. NTP on the seventh and the ninth was Tony Campen, the 17th, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Roger Church, and the money on the 18th was handed to Chris Hall. A ball was handed to Victor Selway as he was closer to the pin but not in the Money Hole comp. BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB You have to ask yourself, if it’s round and lumpy, it’s probably a lump, but if it’s green, fast and smooth, it’s possibly the greens at the Bright Country Golf Club course. This of course was last week before the annual coring of the greens. For the next couple of weeks, the greens at Bright will resemble some of the area’s ‘sand scrapes’ but it’s something that necessary each year. Enough of the greens, let’s see how the scores were last week. Monday 12 October, a washout, but play did resume for Wednesday 14 October. A stroke round for the ladies’ competition, and the course was the winner with no one playing under their handicaps. Winners: Lauren Velicki, 21 H/C nett 73, Penny White, 33 H/C nett 74. Ball winners: Carol Burgess nett 76 C/B and Elizabeth Barker nett 76 C/B. NTPs - 3rd: Carol Burgess, 6th: Penny White, 16th: Tina Cook. Thursday 15 October was the second round of the Bright-Myrtleford Challenge. A total of 65 players from both clubs battled it out with Bright falling over the line by .5 of a shot. Winner: Wendy Caldwell (Myrtleford GC) 23 H/C 41 pts, Jason Egbers 14 H/C 40 pts, Robert Taylor 13 H/C 39 pts, Graham Barrow, 20 H/C 37 pts C/B and Marg Curtis (Myrtleford GC) 21 H/C 37 pts C/B. Ball winners: Buffalo Bill Kelty 37 pts, Brian Caldwell 36 pts C/B, Kerry Newton 36 pts, Peter Dredge 35 pts, Rod Brown 35 pts, Crusty Carlisle 34 pts C/B John Forbes 34 pts C/B, and Dan Neville 34 pts. NTPs - 3rd: Tristan Purss and Wendy Caldwell, 6th: Bill Kelty and Judy Bynon, 11th (second shot): Adam Benincasa and Kerry Newton, 11th: Mark Frost, 16th: Mark Frost and Venessa Ivone. Friday 16 October was a nine-hole Par competition. Winner was Jan Bird +1 and in second place, Suzette Heydon -2, while the nearest the pin on the 6th hole went to Jan Bird. Saturday 17 October was the final round of the Men’s and Ladies’ Club Championships - stroke was the competition of the day, and the men played off the blue markers. The run down for the daily competition was an all-gender stroke event. Winners: Troy Stevens 16 H/C nett 69, Greg Anderson 13 H/C nett 70, Gareth Williams, 19 H/C nett 71, Angus Murrells (club champion) 6 H/C nett 71, and Crusty Carlisle 14 H/C nett 72. Ball winners: Leon Burstin nett 72, Luke Savage nett 72, Ben Shuey nett 73, Guy Packham nett 73, Nick Aloizos nett 73, Mark Stephenson nett 73 and Penny White nett 73. The Bright Golf Guru question of the week: Why is it, whenever we play golf, our expectations never match the reality of our scores?