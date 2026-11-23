MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB Saturday 21 November Fletchers Cleaning Supplies Club Championships 2nd Round Stroke & Super 6 AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: David Jackson (13) 80/67 c/b. A Grade Runner Up: Damien Rossato (9) 76/67. B Grade Winner: Gerard Black (17) 90/73. B Grade Runner Up: Kim Rossato. Super 6 Winner: Dylan Pool (3) 20 nett. Super 6 Runner Up: David Jackson (13) 22 nett c/b. Ball Winners: B Caldwell 73, J Silis 73, T Purss 73, D Clark 75, P Evans 76, P Stewart 76. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Craig Piazza, 4th 2nd Shot: Dylan Pool, 8th: Jason Silis, 14th: Brad Piazza and Tristan Purss, 16th: Gerard Black. Raffle Winner: Jason Silis. Matthews Cleaning Award: Mark Zwiersen (Bright) 85 nett. Club Championships - A Grade: Jason Silis 244. B Grade: David Jackson 255. C Grade: Tony Chapman 292. Handicap: Jason Silis 212. Thursday 19 November Fletcher supplies - Stableford - AWCR 74 Winner: M Curtis (18) 41c/b. Runner Up: Judith Murray (47) 41. Ball: V Ivone 38c/b, J Harper 38, V Sims 36c/b. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: M Curtis, 2nd/4th: B Welch, 14th: S Piazza. 9 Hole Winner: P Brew 19pts. Wednesday 18 November Fletchers Cleaning Supplies Stableford AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: Ian Wales (9) 89 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Brian Caldwell (14) 37 pts c/b. B Grade Winner: George Browne (24) 37 pts c/b. B Grade Runner Up: Tony Chapman (20) 37 pts c/b. Ball Winners: D Matthews 37, J Martin 36, P Stewart 35, D Cummins 35, A Roseby 35. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Matthew Manly, 4th 2nd Shot: Jim Martin, 8th: George Browne, 14th Shot: Jim Martin, 16th: Jason Silis. Tuesday 17 November Julie Phillips Championships Rd3 - Fletcher supplies - Stableford - AWCR 74 Winner, Julie Phillips Championships Rd3: Denise O'Donohue (31) and Kerry Newton (20) 46pts. Runner Up, Julie Phillips Championships Rd3: Victoria Sims (12) and Helen Mummery (30) 45pts. Ball: Lyn Dwyer and Sarah Deas 45pts, Judith Murray and Sandra Piazza 44pts. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Judy Bynon, 2nd/4th shot: V Sims, 8th: Vanessa Ivone. Julie Phillips Semi Finals - 1 vs 4: K Newton and D O'Donohue vs S Piazza and J Murray; 2 vs 3: V Sims and H Mummery vs M Broz and J Bynon. 9 Hole Winner: M Curtis 18pts. 9 Hole Runner Up: P McPherson 17c/b. MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB The Monday league on 16 November was won by Victor Selway with 35 points from Neil Tappe with 34 points. The ladies played 18 holes on Wednesday 18 November which was won by Carol Bartholomew with 39 points from Ruth Rynehart and Gill Harrowfield, both with 37 points. NTP second shot on the 18th was Carol Bartholomew. The men played the front nine on Wednesday 18 November which was won by Anna Lockett with 29 points from Michael Bartholomew, Victor Selway and Ron Gallagher with 20 points each. Richard Wilson got a ball for his 19 points. NTP on the seventh was Allan Retallick, and the ninth was Don Mason. Saturday 21 November saw the playing of our Honour Board event, Mixed Foursomes. Seven pairs ventured out with eventual winners in Ruth Rynehart and Don Mason, on a countback to Gayle Jennings and Ross Rynehart scoring a net 71. Jooyon Kang-Redmond and Mark Redmond came in next with a net 75. Out of the 14 that played this comp only Ruth Rynehart was able to get nearest the pin - she did this on the 17th and was awarded a ball and the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office. Those that did not get to play with a partner had their own Stableford comp, which was won by Stuie Jelbart with 40 points from Peter Dilley with 39 points. A total of 38 points was scored by both Roger Church and Ben Ritson, while Tony Campen and Matt Richardson had 35 points each. NTP on the seventh was Matt Richardson, the ninth was James Eggleston while Ben Ritson took home the money on the 18th. BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB As someone once said, “Golf isn’t about playing perfect golf. It’s about just giving yourself enough hope, one cracking drive, one pure iron shot, and one long putt that drops. Never mind the other 99 shots.” With those encouraging thoughts, let’s see how the golfers went last week at Bright. Monday 16 November, Veteran’s Stableford competition. Winner: Denis Hayes 27 H/C 41 magnificent points. Ball winners: Dave Masoch 32 pts C/B and Fran Bentley 32 pts. NTPs - 3rd: Charles White, 6th: Rachael Kelly. Wednesday 18 November, Ladies Stableford competition. Winner: Venessa Ivone (Myrtleford Golf Club) 41 H/C 41 pts C/B. Ball winners: Carol Bailey 41pts and Michelle Barker 40pts. NTPs - 3rd: Michelle Barker, 6th: Carol Bailey, 11th: Michelle Barker. This ladies’ competition evolved into something called ‘Cha Cha Cha’ – the winning team was Robyn McGrath, Wendy McGlone (Cohuna Golf Club), Jean Crothers (Wodonga Golf Club) and Patricia Macumber (Neangar Park Golf Club) with a total score of 84. Wednesday 18 November, Chook Run 9-holes. The winner of the IGA chicken went to Lauren Velicki 17pts C/B. Ball winners: Felix Blazek 17 pts and Darren Stanley 16 pts C/B. Thursday 19 November, Men’s Stableford competition. Winners: John Williams 18 H/C 43 pts C/B, from Rod Pack 20 H/C 43 pts and Max Carter 25 H/C 39 pts C/B. Ball winners: Jake Woods 39 pts C/B, Darren Stanley 39 pts, Dave Masoch 38 pts C/B, and Ross Walkear 38 pts. NTPs - 3rd: Rod Pack, 6th: Riley Forde, 11th: Phil Jessen, 16th: Matt Ellis. The winner of the chicken went to John Williams with 19 pts, and the NAGA went to Kevin Reed with a reasonable 24 pts. On Saturday 21 November, it seems the Bureau of Meteorology got the forecast completely wrong - it was supposed to be raining, with the occasional thunderstorm tossed in for good measure, so a few of the regular golfers decided to give golf a miss for the day. The competitions did proceed, and two competitions were played concurrently - the first, the annual Men’s Foursome’s Championship and the second, an All-gender Stableford competition. Results, Stableford competition, winner: Chrisine O’Shea, 31 H/C 39 pts; second place: Dara Danh (Kingston Heath Golf Club) 7 H/C 37 pts. Ball winners: Lauren Velicki 34 pts, Joanne Disher (Phillip Island Golf Club) 33 pts. NTPs - 3rd, 6th and 16th: Christine O’Shea, 11th: Bernie Wickes. Men’s Foursomes Championship. Winners: Angus Murrells and Theo Heuperman 67.5. Second place: Cameron Wood and Darren Wood, 72. Ball winners: Jason Filippi and Shaun Paul 72.5, Bro Bush and Darren Stanley 75.5, and Crusty Carlisle and Tony Chalwell 75.5 C/B. NTPs - 3rd: Theo Heuperman, 6th: Angus Murrells, 11th: Sam Hall, 16th: Darren Wood. The Bright Golf Guru was asked this week by one of Bright’s golfers, “who would you prefer to be, a statue or a pigeon sitting on top?”