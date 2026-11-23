The Liberal Nationals Coalition and One Nation Victoria have committed to introduce clearer statewide regulations for glamping accommodation in Victoria, to help address the current regulatory impasse which has forced the removal of four high-quality glamping tents from a Bright tourist park. Caravan & Residential Parks Victoria (CRPVic) CEO Scott Parker highlighted the case last week as the industry peak body pushed for political action for Victoria to join the rest of Australia with clear regulatory definitions supporting glamping accommodation in tourist parks. Mr Parker said CRPVic estimates more than $30 million in private investment has been lost or stalled in regional Victoria because of regulatory uncertainty over the past 18 months. In the case of NRMA Bright Holiday Park, “despite the best efforts of the tourist park owner, local tourism board, tent manufacturer and CRPVic over many years to resolve an impasse with Alpine Shire, four high-quality glamping tents in beautiful Bright have been dismantled without them ever being able to accommodate a single visitor,” he said. Mr Parker said the current dispute centres on the regulatory treatment of glamping tents and inconsistent interpretations by local government. "CRPVic has been seeking clear statewide regulatory guidance from the Victorian government for four years," he said. "We have asked glamping tents be recognised within the unregistrable movable dwelling framework of the Residential Tenancies Act, supported by appropriate safety and installation requirements." Mr Parker said "breakthrough planning guidance" intended to resolve the uncertainty was drafted last year and has been awaiting ministerial approval since October 2025. Responding to the call last week, the Liberal Nationals Coalition and One Nation Victoria both committed to introduce clearer statewide regulations for glamping accommodation, while Victorian Labor also committed to making it easier for tourist park accommodation to be installed. “Whichever parties are in a position to implement reform after the election, CRPVic is ready to work constructively with government to deliver a clear statewide framework and to unlock regional tourism investment,” Mr Parker said. Ovens Valley candidates back action Nationals' Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy and One Nation Ovens Valley candidate James Rouel were both quick to back CRPVic's calls for action last week to provide clear planning guidelines for glamping accommodation. Mr McCurdy said the "lack of clear statewide guidelines" for glamping accommodation left Alpine Shire Council without an appropriate regulatory pathway to approve the tents, despite ongoing efforts by industry to resolve the uncertainty. "Alpine Shire has been left dealing with a problem that should have been resolved at a state level,” he said. Mr Rouel said One Nation’s Victorian policy would set legal deadlines for government decisions on applications, grant approval if the responsible agency misses its deadline and require agencies to explain delays publicly.