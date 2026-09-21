Get ready to hoop

The Myrtleford and District Basketball Association is currently accepting registrations for their Term 4 Aussie Hoops program, as the domestic basketball season makes its return in earnest. A cornerstone of community basketball, the Aussie Hoops program is the perfect way for children aged five to eight to begin their basketball career. Running for nine weeks and commencing on Wednesday 7 October, the program focusses on ball skills, drills and games, in a fun, inclusive and social environment. The club’s Term 3 program was a resounding success, with over 60 participants involved and learning from some of the best. The program is run by the fabulous MDBA volunteers, with assistance from under 16 representative players, providing great opportunities for our younger players to connect with and look up to older athletes. Registrations are now open – to register, visit the Myrtleford and District Basketball Association’s Facebook page, or for more info, contact myrtlefordDBA@gmail.com.