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Fungal affected trees being removed in Bright

<p>FATAL FUNGUS: Claret Ash trees on Gavan Street in Bright have been deemed to be a risk to road users and are being removed this week. PHOTO: Alpine Shire Council</p>\\n
<p>FATAL FUNGUS: Claret Ash trees on Gavan Street in Bright have been deemed to be a risk to road users and are being removed this week. PHOTO: Alpine Shire Council</p>\\n

FATAL FUNGUS: Claret Ash trees on Gavan Street in Bright have been deemed to be a risk to road users and are being removed this week. PHOTO: Alpine Shire Council

Fatal fungus has made them a hazard to public.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
November 9, 2026 • 01:00

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