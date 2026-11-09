Fungal affected trees being removed in Bright

Motorists are being advised to observe changed traffic conditions in Gavan Street, Bright this week while large Claret Ash trees on the median strip are removed. The Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) is removing the trees, deemed a public hazard due to their chronic infection by a fatal fungus called ash dieback. Council plans to replace the trees with an avenue of fast-growing, deciduous Autumn Blaze Maples, which are expected to integrate with the existing streetscape to maintain a consistent, attractive avenue, and be beautiful all year round. Council will also replace existing irrigation, establish new grass and plant new garden beds along the median strip. The adjacent Japanese Cedar/Crepe Myrtle trees along Gavan Street are unaffected by the fungus and will continue to form part of the avenue.