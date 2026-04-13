For the first time in more than a decade, the Cool Heads Young Driver Program will be returning to Wangaratta to give young drivers from across the region a vital insight into the consequences of poor driving behaviour.

The free informative presentation, which will be held at the Wangaratta High School on Wednesday, 13 May, gives an upfront and confronting perspective on lived experiences from those on the frontline of road trauma, and families who have tragically experienced it.

The program is not about teaching youth how to drive; but about highlighting the real consequences of distraction and risk taking while driving to improve the attitude of those taking the wheel on our roads.

Last year 290 people died on Victorian roads, which included 17 within the Wangaratta Police Service Area and was a 2.1 per cent increase on 2024.

There have been 59 lives lost in the state so far this year.

Wangaratta Police Youth Resource Officer Senior Constable Hayley McDonald said everyone has a right to feel safe on our roads.

“Young drivers are at the highest risk of a collision in the first six months of having their licence,” she said.

“Young drivers are more likely to take risks when they have friends in the vehicle, where peer pressure can lead to making unsafe decisions.

“Our areas of focus being speed, distraction, impaired driving, seatbelts and high-risk driving.”

Representatives from Victoria Police’s Major Collision Investigation Unit, the Magistrates’ Court of Victoria, and other emergency services will all share their perspectives and experiences from working on the frontline of road trauma.

Attendees will also hear from North East local Rosalie Dows, who will share her experience with road trauma after tragically losing her son in a collision.

Sen Const McDonald said while the event is aimed at young people aged 16-25, it is open to any members of the community.

The presentation is presented by Victoria Police and will run from 6-8pm, with the Wangaratta High School donating their venue to host the event.

Tickets can be booked via the link: use https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cool-heads-young-driver-program-tickets-1983832103224 or by scanning the QR code provided.