Winter blizzards delivered fresh snow falls to Mt Hotham and Falls Creek alpine resorts on the weekend, much to the delight of thousands of visitors making the most of the Victorian school holidays.

Falls Creek woke to 14cm of fresh snow Sunday morning, while temperatures plunged to -4.1°C, allowing snowmakers to make the most of the wintry conditions.

It was a similar story at Hotham, with 17cms falling overnight and snowmakers busy in the sub zero weather continuing to build the base to around 48cms.

“It’s still blizzarding out here and we’ve just opened Village Chairlift, which means top to bottom skiing now at Hotham; people are so excited to see it,” Claire Talbot, Hotham’s brand and experience coordinator said on Sunday.

For families and first-time snow visitors, the Hotham Hub has been open and operating daily, providing easy access to tobogganing and snowplay activities.

At Falls Creek, snowplay and tobogganing at Windy Corner, along with some cross country trails have complemented the limited downhill terrain opened and five lifts operation.

Falls has been the ultimate après destination with more than 30 village cafes, bars and restaurants offering everything from causal bites to hearty alpine dining, while there’s also a packed calendar of events and activities, including night skiing and fireworks.

Mt Buffalo also had around 10cms of snow on Sunday, and while tobogganing runs remain closed, sightseeing and snowplay have been popular.

More details are available in the Snow column in today's Regional Extra lift-out.