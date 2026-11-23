The Fire Danger Period (FDP) is now in force throughout Alpine Shire, as well as Falls Creek and Mt Hotham alpine resorts.

The FDP, which commenced at 1am on Monday 23 November, prohibits any burning off without a Permit to Burn, which can be applied for through the Fire Permits Victoria website.

CFA District 24 assistant chief fire officer, Steve Contessa, said the FDP would limit the occurrence of out of control burn offs.

"We are seeing an increase in intensity of recent grass and scrub fires," he said.

"Warm temperatures, combined with wind and extremely low soil moisture will see fuel loads dry out rapidly which will then burn very easily.

“Now is the time to make sure your bushfire plan is up to date and that your family is across it.”

For more information on preparing your property and understanding local fire restrictions, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au.

Fire Danger Period information:

• A written permit is required to burn off grass, undergrowth, weeds or other vegetation during the Fire Danger Period and are only issued in exceptional circumstances. You can apply for a permit at firepermits.vic.gov.au.

• Lighting fires in the open without a permit can bring a penalty of more than $24,000 and/or 12 months imprisonment. For a full list of conditions, visit cfa.vic.gov.au/can.

• Farmers can find legal guidelines and practical advice at cfa.vic.gov.au/farms

• More information about FDPs is available online at www.cfa.vic.gov.au/firedangerperiod

• To find out what you can and can’t do during FDP, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au/can or by calling VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226.