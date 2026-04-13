The application window for the Allan J Findlay Memorial Bursary will soon close for this year.

Applications for the $2000 bursary are open to students in Years 9 to 12, who reside in the Alpine Shire, but also to young people who school out of the area, are home-schooled, or are no longer school-based.

The successful applicant may showcase a definitive demonstration of community involvement and will direct the bursary toward their goals and ideas including possible elements of: personal growth, benefits for the wider community and activities or experiences not usually available in the local area, which will have a positive impact on the local community overall.

Allan was heavily involved in youth welfare via the Bright P-12 College and the O&K Community Health Service, but his care of - and unselfish contributions to - the wellbeing of others extended far beyond his job.

Applications for 2026 will be accepted until close of business this Friday, 17 April.

Once the attached application form has been completed, emails can be sent to: jennisgam@hotmail.com or send by mail to attention: AJF Bursary, Bright Lions Club, PO Box 100, Bright, 3741.

Any further questions can be resolved either by email or by text on: 0428 501 221.