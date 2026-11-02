Falls Creek crowned best resort

Falls Creek has been crowned Australia's best winter resort. It claimed the coveted honour at this year's Snowsports Industries of Australia (SIA) Awards held recently in Canberra as part of its annual trade show. Voted by members of SIA - the trade association and peak body representing Australia’s snow and outdoor industries - the award is one of the industry's most respected accolades. Richard Phillips, vice president and general manager Falls Creek/Hotham, said the award belonged to "every member of our team and community who work tirelessly to create outstanding experiences for our guests”. “It's a reflection of the passion, teamwork and dedication that make Falls Creek such a special place both on the mountain and in the amazing village and community we are lucky enough to be part of," he said. The annual awards celebrated excellence across the snow industry, and recognised achievements in categories including resorts, retail, tuning, terrain parks and boot fitting. One of the night's standout winners was Ben "Benny" Willemsen from One Tree Sports at Hotham, who was named Australia's Best Boot Fitter. Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious individual awards in the industry, Benny's win reflects years of dedication to his craft. A quiet achiever, he built his expertise through extensive training, mentoring and seasons working in Whistler Blackcomb, earning a reputation for exceptional technical knowledge and customer service. "We couldn't be prouder of Benny's win," said Timothy Hall, Vail Resorts senior manager retail & rental (Australia). "He is a great asset to Hotham and truly deserving of this title." Falls Creek's Board Lounge finished fourth in the highly competitive Best Snowboard Store category, while Base + Edge at Hotham was recognised as Best Tuning Shop. Perisher was once again named as having Australia’s Best Terrain Parks. The SIA board also introduced a special acknowledgement this year recognising mountain operations teams across all Australia's resorts, celebrating the ongoing investment in snowmaking, grooming fleets and snow farming initiatives including extensive snow fencing network. Importantly, the SIA called out the often-unsung work of mechanics, snowmakers and snow cat operators, lift maintenance and lift experience teams.