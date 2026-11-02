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Falls Creek crowned best resort

<p>IF THE BOOT FITS: Ben \"Benny\" Willemsen from One Tree Sports at Hotham was was named Australia\\'s Best Boot Fitter. </p>\\n
<p>IF THE BOOT FITS: Ben \"Benny\" Willemsen from One Tree Sports at Hotham was was named Australia\\'s Best Boot Fitter. </p>\\n

IF THE BOOT FITS: Ben "Benny" Willemsen from One Tree Sports at Hotham was was named Australia's Best Boot Fitter.

National industry honour "belonged to every member of our team".
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
November 2, 2026 • 01:00

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