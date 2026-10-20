Exchange program has Bright students immersed in German culture

Bright P-12 College students are currently enjoying German hospitality and culture as part of the college's longstanding exchange program. Three students are on a long-term exchange for one term and another 11 students on the short-term program of a month, all enjoying the sights, sounds and tastes of Munich, Berlin and also Austria. Students have been guests of the college's sister school in Bavaria – the Wirtschaftsschule Alpenland - with students from the German school having been hosted by Bright earlier this year, living with host families, attending school, improving their English language skills and being immersed in Australian culture. Now it’s the turn of local students to embrace the opportunity of living overseas and being part of the German community, improving their language skills, building confidence, curiosity about other cultures and new friendships that often last many years beyond the exchange itself. Exchange students said a warm welcome by their host families and their school - with a traditional breakfast, and the pretzels - was a highlight so far, enjoying everything from hockey games and hikes to bike rides and family activities in their "fabulous first week". "We have enjoyed experiencing German classes, seeing the similarities and differences between our schools, and meeting lots of new people," students wrote last week. "Some of us also tackled a hike before being rewarded with a ride on the Sommerrodelbahn. "For Wandertag (field trip), we experienced a variety of activities including bowling, an escape room, laser tag and a museum visit. "It was a great opportunity to spend time with our German friends outside the usual classroom environment. "Another huge highlight was our trip to Munich and Oktoberfest. "We were lucky enough to take a behind the-scenes tour of one of Oktoberfest’s oldest tents, where we learned about traditional beer barrels and the famous tapping of the first keg. "We even explored the enormous kitchen and discovered that this one tent can sell around 40,000 chickens a day. "While in Munich, we explored the city and climbed the tower of St Peter’s Church, where we were rewarded with an incredible view across Munich. "Our first weekends with our host families were just as busy. "We enjoyed hiking, sightseeing, music experiences, climbing mountains, spending time with our host families and, of course, eating plenty of delicious German food. "We have had an incredible first week in Germany and are so grateful for the warm welcome we have received from our German school, friends and host families."