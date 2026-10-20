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Exchange program has Bright students immersed in German culture

<p>BIG FAMILY: Bright P-12 College students with their host families in Germany.</p>\\n
<p>BIG FAMILY: Bright P-12 College students with their host families in Germany.</p>\\n

BIG FAMILY: Bright P-12 College students with their host families in Germany.

Oktoberfest celebrations all part of the experience.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 20, 2026 • 01:00

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