Myrtleford will play host to representatives from across the North East when Myrtleford RSL Sub-Branch hosts a joint commemoration of Vietnam Veterans' Day at the Myrtleford Cenotaph and the Myrtleford RSL clubrooms on Tuesday 18 August.

Veterans from the Myrtleford, Beechworth, Benalla, Bright, Kiewa, Mount Beauty, Wangaratta and Wodonga RSL sub-branches will be in attendance.

Event organiser and former Myrtleford RSL president, Bryan Meehan, said the surrounding RSL clubs in the region take it in turns to hold this service on a yearly basis.

"As with all RSL clubs, 18 August formally known as Long Tan Day, is now Vietnam Veterans Day; the one day where we remember our veterans who lost their lives, as well as commemorating those who have passed since the conclusion of the war ending in 1972," he said.

"The Myrtleford RSL Sub-Branch is mindful of the 521 Australian forces who lost their lives during the Vietnam conflict period from 1962 to late 1972.

"In addition, there were approximately 60,000 forces both regular and National Service forces who served in this conflict.

"The Myrtleford RSL Sub-Branch welcomes the public to attend the 11am service at the Albert David Lowerson VC Memorial."

All representatives and guests are invited to arrive at the Myrtleford RSL, 34 Smith Street at 10am for a meet and greet before proceeding to the cenotaph for the 11am commemoration which will take place in two parts.

'Part One' will commence at 11am at the Myrtleford Cenotaph within the A.D. Lowerson VC Memorial Square in Clyde Street, which will include a wreath-laying ceremony and observance of the Ode and the Last Post.

'Part Two' will commence at 11:30am at the Myrtleford RSL club rooms and will comprise of the Vietnam Veterans' Day address by RSL Victoria senior state vice president Des Callaghan OAM, BJ, JP.

The Vietnam Veterans Day address will be followed by a light lunch and refreshments.

For catering purposes, RSVPs would be appreciated via email to: bryanmmeehan@bigpond.com