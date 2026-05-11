Rosewhite local, Maddison Evans, has been recognised as one of the dairy industry’s next generation leaders, receiving a Saputo Dairy Supplier Scholarship to support her career aspirations within the dairy and broader agricultural sector.

As a Bachelor of Veterinary Biology/Bachelor of Veterinary Science student at Charles Sturt University, Maddison is one of 11 Saputo Supplier Scholarship recipients from across Victoria and South Australia who have been recognised for bringing passion, dedication and fresh thinking to the dairy industry.

The scholarship will support Maddison’s tertiary studies and help her develop the skills, knowledge and leadership capability to advance the future of dairy farming and regional communities.

For Maddison, this scholarship will be critical in helping her achieve her long-term goal of making practical and evidence-based care accessible to agricultural producers in under-serviced areas.

“A core motivation underpinning my career goals is the provision of accessible, practical and evidence-based veterinary care to agricultural producers, particularly those in rural and underserved areas," she said.

"I am strongly aware of the unique challenges faced by dairy farmers, including geographic isolation, workforce shortages, economic pressures and increasing regulatory and welfare expectations.

“As a veterinarian, I aspire not only to provide high-quality clinical services at both the individual animal and herd level, but also to act as a trusted advisor who supports producers in making informed, sustainable decisions for their businesses.

“In addition to clinical practice, I am deeply committed to education and industry engagement, particularly supporting young and emerging farmers.

"In my experience, there is a growing reluctance among young people to enter the dairy industry, often due to misconceptions about career pathways, lifestyle sustainability, and long-term viability.

"I see education, mentorship and open communication as critical tools in addressing this challenge.”

The Supplier Scholarship Program provides each recipient with up to $5000 in financial support, helping ease the cost of tertiary study and enabling students to develop the skills, knowledge and leadership capability to advance the future of dairy farming and regional communities.

“We are proud to invest in the next generation of dairy industry leaders,” SDA’s director of milk supply, Kate Ryan said.

“These students bring passion, dedication and fresh thinking to the industry.

"We’re pleased we can support them as they build careers which will help strengthen dairy farming and regional communities for the future.”

The 2026 scholarship recipients are undertaking studies across agriculture, agronomy, veterinary science, veterinary nursing and related disciplines, with many planning to return to regional areas to support farmers through innovation, sustainability and best-practice dairy production.