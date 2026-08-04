The success of riparian plantings on the One Mile Creek at Porepunkah was the focus of a site visit by multiple organisations responsible for planting trees in the Ovens Valley last week.

Upper Ovens Valley Landcare Group (UOVLG) hosted the morning visit by representatives from North East CMA, Alpine Shire Council, HVP Plantations, Ovens Landcare Network, Victorian Alps Nursery at Ovens, TAFCO, Myrtleford Landcare, and the major sponsor of the project Bendigo Community Bank.

UOVLG vice president Martyn Paterson said the walk through the group's riparian plantings from two years ago focused on plant growth, animal and weather damage and the effectiveness of the trialled 100 percent biodegradable 1.2 metre tree guards.

"We've planted about 700 plants at the One Mile Creek in the last two years, mostly swamp gum, red gum, Ovens Valley wattle, narrow leaf peppermint, red box and a few Omeo gums," he said.

"A dry summer and very dry autumn were challenging for the plants.

"Low water levels allowed the deer to cross into this area causing damage to some new trees and trees guards.

"Overall though, the results are excellent with some trees in wetter areas reaching two metres plus in height."

Mr Paterson said the group has planted more than 6000 trees at its three project sites in Porepunkah - at the confluence of the Ovens and Buckland rivers and One Mile Creek - as part of the riparian repair work to re-establish the native canopy along the degraded waterways.

"Our projects are removing woody weeds and invasive non-native species including willows, box elders, sycamore, blackberries, hemlock etc," he said.

Mr Paterson said the plantings have allowed the trial of cardboard guards used instead of corflute, to great success.

"They have the advantage of being biodegradable whereas corflute plastics disintegrate into millions if pieces over time," he said.

"A show of hands gave the Global Green guards the vote of approval and the planting project a success."

Representatives of Global Green from Melbourne also attended last week's site tour to show several environmentally considerate products, with Mr Paterson saying the group's objective is to completely eradicate the use of corflute plastics in the Ovens Valley.

He said the financial support from Bright Community Bank and practical on groundwork by NECMA has been critical to the group's success, and the seedlings provided by the Victorian Alpine Nursery at Ovens have proven the value of using local native species.