Enthusiasm growing for college's new veggie garden

Students, and teachers, are developing a growing enthusiasm for an expansive veggie garden at Marian College. Teacher Jarrett Owen said from limited knowledge and varied motivation when the idea was floated in May, the vision is starting to take shape. "We’ve stripped the space right back to its bare bones and started fresh, removing weeds, ripped out old and rotting plants, repaired garden beds, built a compost bin, leveled the ground and laid down river rocks," he said. "We’ve also had plenty of assistance and guidance along the way, including from the Myrtleford Community Garden. "As the space has improved, so has our excitement for the project. "We’re now starting to think a little bigger and are looking into adding a greenhouse, fire pit and murals." Mr Owen said there is still a lot to learn and plenty of work to do, but students have planted the first seeds and seedlings and are hopeful they'll flourish over coming months. "Ultimately, our plan is to create a space that not only produces fruit and vegetables, but is also somewhere students, teachers and the broader school community can enjoy and feel a part of; whether that means tending to the garden, contributing materials, enjoying the produce or simply coming in to hang out...we want it to be a space for everyone," he said. If any members of the public would like to contribute to the garden you can contact the college on (03) 5752 1596. Their wish list includes fruit trees, seedlings, greenhouse, benches, tables, signage, fire pit and gardening tools.