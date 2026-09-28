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Enthusiasm growing for college's new veggie garden

<p>MOVING DIRT: Teacher Jarrett Owen, helped by students, have been creating Marian College\\'s new and expansive veggie garden.</p>\\n
<p>MOVING DIRT: Teacher Jarrett Owen, helped by students, have been creating Marian College\\'s new and expansive veggie garden.</p>\\n

MOVING DIRT: Teacher Jarrett Owen, helped by students, have been creating Marian College's new and expansive veggie garden.

Marian College students to grow their own fruit and vegetables.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 28, 2026 • 02:00

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