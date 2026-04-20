Applications for the 2026-27 round of the Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program (VESEP) opened last week and volunteer emergency services across the Alpine Shire are being encouraged to apply for a share of a record $31 million in funding.

Under the program, the Victorian government matches every $1 paid by volunteer groups with a $2 co-contribution to a maximum contribution of $250,000.

The government said VESEP funding will double over the next four years due to the implementation of the new Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund.

Last year's round of funding aided three groups within the Alpine Shire, with Mt Beauty CFA receiving $77,000 and Falls Creek SES Unit receiving $29,333 towards new vehicles, while Mudgegonga CFA received $2000 for volunteer amenities.

CFA acting chief officer Alen Slijepcevic encouraged brigades and groups from across the state to apply for the life-saving equipment to boost their emergency response capabilities and further protect communities.

“VESEP grants support volunteers by providing funding to replace or purchase equipment such as vehicles, trucks, tankers, watercraft, trailers, and can also include minor facility improvements,” he said.

The five categories under which funding is available are: tankers; specialist and support vehicles; operational equipment; volunteer amenities costing less than $5000; minor works costing less than $250,000.

One of the key focuses of the program will be aiding those brigades who have not previously benefitted under VESEP and may have limited capacity to fundraise.

Brigades/groups can only apply for one project per funding round as per Emergency Management Victoria guidelines.

Applications for the 2026-27 funding round close on 11 June, with minor works pre-registration closing on 28 May, with the announcement of successful projects expected in later in the year.