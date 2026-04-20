An all-denomination joint barbeque was held at the Bright Alpine Uniting Church, with representatives, worshipers, congregants and community members converging to meet, get to know one another and exchange ideas, on Sunday, 12 April.

Representatives from Our Lady of the Snows Catholics Church, Church of Christ, Anglican and the Bright Alpine Uniting Church gathered.

Brian Edwards, a member of the Bright Alpine Uniting Church, welcomed everyone for the afternoon.

Greg Duns from the Church of Christ spoke next, followed by Father Tony from the Catholic Church who said a prayer.

Mr Edwards said a number of the joint congregations had previously met and discussed the wide variety of charity work all were involved in.

"We thought we would be more efficient if we cooperated and helped each other where we could," he said.

"We all worship slightly differently, but we are all Christians and keen to follow Jesus' teachings; [namely] everyone should love one another and particularly try to help the needy, sick and disabled.

"Personally, I was surprised how the barbeque was so well supported, with over 60 people from different denominations engaging enthusiastically and all helped by contributing a variety of goodies.

"Everyone seemed keen: with all the bad news in the world, it personally lifted my spirits and reassured me there was hope for mankind.

"[From here] we will help each other in our many and wide variety of charity works, both locally and overseas."

Mr Edwards said going to church is not only about sitting on pews, but using the gifts God granted, to protect others and help make a better world.

Doris Sammut from the Our Lady of the Snows, Catholic Church said the gathering was a wonderful expression of unity, as members from different denominations came together to share not only a meal, but also friendship, laughter and a common faith in Christ.

"In a world which can often feel divided, the event was a reminder of the strength found in community and mutual respect," she said.

"This spirit of generosity was reflected by all participating churches, each contributing to the food and warm hospitality.

"Events such as this highlight the importance of ecumenism: walking together as Christians, united in love and service.

"It is hoped this gathering will be one of many, continuing to build bridges and strengthen bonds within the wider Christian community."

Ms Sammut said the Catholic parish extended its sincere thanks to the Uniting Church for hosting and to all who contributed to the donations, which will support the local St Vincent de Paul Society in Bright in assisting those facing hardship and need.

"Thank you to everyone who attended and contributed in any way: your presence made the day a true celebration of faith, fellowship and unity," she said.

Sue Manning from the Anglican Church remarked on what a wonderful experience the ecumenical lunch was.

"[This gathering] reminded us all of our sense of community and how lucky we are," she said.

For more information about St Vincent De Paul Society resources in Bright, call: 04 3728 8638, or nationally; visit: https://www.vinnies.org.au/ or call: 13 18 12.

The Bright Alpine Uniting Church are currently trying to obtain a replacement Minister following the retirement of Reverend Lindell Gibson.