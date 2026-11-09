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E-scooter rider charged with refusing breath test, other offences

<p>Of all the automotive action in Bright over the weekend, one notable hiccup involved the charging of a local man with speeding on an e-scooter through the streets. PHOTO: Anton Jul.</p>\\n
<p>Of all the automotive action in Bright over the weekend, one notable hiccup involved the charging of a local man with speeding on an e-scooter through the streets. PHOTO: Anton Jul.</p>\\n

Of all the automotive action in Bright over the weekend, one notable hiccup involved the charging of a local man with speeding on an e-scooter through the streets. PHOTO: Anton Jul.

Bright Police warn e-scooter riders of road rules in wake of Rod Run weekend.
Phoebe Morgan
November 9, 2026 • 01:00

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