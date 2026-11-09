E-scooter rider charged with refusing breath test, other offences

Bright police are reminding regional e-scooter riders the newly-introduced devices are classed as vehicles and are subject to the same alcohol and traffic laws as other road users. Leading Senior Constable Scott Baldock said a 19-year-old local man would be charged with refusing a breath test after allegedly riding an e-scooter at high speed on a footpath without a helmet over the Bright Rod Run weekend. The rider is also expected to face additional traffic-related offences, including riding without a helmet and operating on a footpath. Leading Sen Const Baldock said many people were unaware e-scooter riders could be breath tested and were required to remain under the legal blood alcohol limit. "The two big points I want to get out there are an e-scooter is considered a vehicle, therefore you can be breath tested, and if you travel at over 25 kilometres an hour, the e-scooter is then considered a motorcycle, therefore, you need licence and registration for it," he said. Police are urging e-scooter users to familiarise themselves with current regulations and ensure they comply with road safety laws.