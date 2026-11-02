Future permanent management of the Porepunkah Recreation Reserve and Porepunkah Public Hall is a work in progress, according to the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA).

The hall’s community committee of management relinquished its management to DEECA in late September, citing “increasing restrictions” on its administrative authority and other issues which had made it “unmanageable”.

In a statement to the Alpine Observer/Myrtleford Times, DEECA acknowledged the “significant contribution the committee volunteers have made over many years to manage the reserve for the benefit and use of the local community”.

DEECA said it was working with the outgoing committee to enable an effective transition of management and will manage the reserve on an interim basis while longer term arrangements are determined.

While existing user groups retain use/access to the hall/reserve and bookings are being honoured, DEECA is not taking any new casual bookings at present.

DEECA did not offer an explanation as to why, or when this would change.