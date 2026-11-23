The Easter Bunny better do some preseason training, because he’ll be hopping around between some fired-up footballers and fast-moving netballers in the O&K season opener next year. The Ovens and King Football Netball League released the fixture for the 2027 season late last week, confirming the Easter weekend for round one, with matches spread across Good Friday and Easter Saturday. The first round will see the senior football grand final rematch between Bright and Whorouly up at Bright on Easter Saturday, as well as King Valley hosting Goorambat. On Good Friday, Bonnie Doon is at home to Benalla All Blacks, while Greta will welcome Moyhu. Milawa, Tarrawingee, and North Wangaratta all have the bye first up. The season will run for its customary 20 rounds of home and away action, with the King’s Birthday general bye occurring on Saturday June 12, between rounds 11 and 12. The finals will kick off on the weekend of August 21-22, with four weeks of postseason action culminating in grand final day on Saturday, September 11. The season will feature its regular trappings, with round 10 on May 29 serving as the Terry Socks it To Cancer fundraising round, while round 15 on July 10 is the league’s NAIDOC Week round. The first month of the season is jam packed with marquee matches and enticing encounters, including a pair of twilight fixtures at North Wangaratta and Milawa, with the Milawa match the perfect chance to debut their new lighting system. O&K operations manager Daniel Saville said getting the fixture released as early as possible helped clubs plan their seasons well in advance. “I think it gives us a bit of certainty moving forward on what things look like, and clubs and the league can now start to plan events, highlights and special games,” he said. “All in all, I think it’s a good thing to get it out early and hopefully the clubs will get to work for next year. “Most leagues try to build up the first few weeks to make it as exciting as possible, and we’ve done the same, and highlighted some key match-ups. “The Bright-Whorouly senior grand final rematch is going to be massive on that Easter weekend, it’s going to be a big showing at Bright, plus the other marquee matches on the Easter weekend to start the season. “Then you’ve got Whorouly-Bonnie Doon, the A grade netball grand final rematch as well, where Whorouly’s A grade, B grade and senior [football] grades will be unfurling their flags at home in round two, so there are a couple of big highlights for the Lions early on.” Saville said there was an aim to increase bonds between the O&K and the Wangaratta and District Junior Football League through the 2027 season, seeing as how the O&K will take over management of the junior league going forward. “The feedback we’ve got from most if not all O&K clubs is they want more of an alignment with a junior club or the junior competition in general, and clubs do that differently,” he said. “Some club like to focus and work really closely with a single club, some like to spread themselves across a few clubs to try and get their next players. “As the person who is the manager of both leagues, we’re going to try and find a way to link those leagues to be closer together in ’27 but in saying that, both leagues are separate, they’re not merging, one league isn’t taking over the other, but we want to try and make it work as much as possible.” The O&K season commences on Good Friday 26 March, 2027.