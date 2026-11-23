Despite the stormy weather, the Myrtleford Bowls Clubs Bright Breweries Men’s 2 Bowl Triples Tournament was a huge success. A field of 22 teams from the local district and beyond played four games of 10 ends, but honours went to a local team of Adrian Villella, Marino Candusio and Greg Robbins who won the tournament. Further afield, the first of the club’s championship events was completed. In the Women’s 100 up competition, in the race to get to 100, Bev Griffith got there first with a score of 101 narrowly fending off runner up Lita Gangur on 97. Meanwhile, as the Ovens and Murray Pennant season continued, round six of the midweek competition saw the Myrtleford A1 team, playing at home, lose to Club Mulwala by a single agonising shot, 55-56. Mikey Clayton with Denis Piazza, Cheryl Lewis and Graeme Piazza performed well winning their rink 23-17. Mick Dwyer’s team were also successful winning 20 shots to 15 while Greg Robbin’s group went down 12 shots to 28. Continuing their good form, the midweek B1 team went to Benalla and came away with a 76 shot to 36 shot victory. Lindsay Hamilton, Pippa Laspina, Janice Shooter and Adrian Novak had a good day winning their rink 26-10. Royston Smith’s team won 27-11, and Col Smith’s crew also got up with a 23-15 shot win. In round seven of the weekend pennant the Myrtleford A1 team were beaten by Rutherglen at Rutherglen 70-98. Mikey Clayton’s team fought hard but could only manage a draw, 16 shots all. Clayton was with Denis Piazza, Liz Saunders and Jim Murtagh. Graham Burrington’s team lost 22 to 27, Greg Robbin’s foursome went down 18-26 while those with Mick Dwyer also lost, 14-29. The weekend B1 enjoyed their day at home against YMGCR where they had a convincing win, 74-50. An outstanding performance by Royston Smith with Geoff Dyt, Wayne Langdon and Glenys Pepyat saw them win their rink 30-14. Mark Simpson’s team contributed with 18-14 shot win while Martin Kupferle’s unit finally broke away from their opponent and won 26-22. The weekend B2 team had a bye.