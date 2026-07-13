As the season starts to ramp up towards finals, every match takes on more meaning, as teams set themselves for the knockouts, and Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club’s senior women’s team is doing a lot right.

The division one women’s team posted a 2-1 win over Wodonga Heart at Willow Park on Sunday, a vital result for their season’s ambitions.

With Wodonga Heart and Savoy battling for a top four position, the match was laden pressure from the outset.

Myrtleford struck early, with Eleisha Baker striking true in the 10th minute of the match to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

With momentum their way, Savoy maintained the pressure, building up to a second goal, this time coming from Bonnie Denison (30’).

Myrtleford went into the break 2-0 up, but there was plenty of time left to play out.

The match resumed, and Heart turned up the heat, especially in their front third.

Savoy conceded a penalty in the 58th minute of the match, and Heart’s Rhiannon Khoury slotted it past goalie Jess Stringer.

With Heart surging, Savoy had to sit back and defend, but thankfully, time was on their side, with the final whistle securing the win.

The victory sees Savoy move four points clear of Heart on the ladder, sitting fourth overall.

Co-coach Tom Scott said the entire squad played well to get the win.

“We're very proud of our ability to close out a close game and hold on to a lead,” he said.

“It's a skill the team has continually built on over the past month.

“We were missing our playmaker Colette [Suter], so Lily Notarianni did an excellent job filling the gap in the middle.

“There was some excellent last ditch tackling from Gabby Paglia in the middle, and our wing backs Heather [Felix] and Mair [Williamson] also played well.

“We get a nice break this week with the bye coming up on the weekend.

“We'll then prep to face Hotspurs again at home which I suspect will be a fiery battle.”