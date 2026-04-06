This past Easter holiday weekend, the Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club (MLTC) saw four spectacular days of play at their Annual Easter Tournament for 2026, with hundreds of tennis fans in attendance to cheer on 455 local and visiting participants across the senior and junior divisions.

The only major hiccup was a rain delay, put into effect from 8.43am on Easter Monday, as junior division matches were moved from the grass courts to the hard courts at McNamara Reserve, temporarily postponing matches until conditions improved.

MLTC president Peter Ternes said this year's tournament was absolutely brilliant.

"Apart from the rain delay, we managed to have some great games of tennis," he said.

"Everybody's rapt and thinking about how we can top it next year.

"The players we had this year were so good: they were always on time, got on the court quickly and were ready to play.

"Our players really make the tournament."

Mr Ternes said the tournament received wonderful support from its MLTC members, who kept the bar and kiosk going on site, picked up rubbish and cooked barbeques over the weekend, to do their part and make the event a success once more.

"Even some of our visitors who have been participating in our tournament for years also volunteered to help out with jobs around the clubhouse," Mr Ternes said.

With approximately 250 people watching award ceremony, a number of local players claimed wins.

Maisie Fitzpatrick won the Girls 12 Doubles; 13 Mixed Doubles with Spence Reynolds; Women's D-Grade Doubles with her mother Jane-Maree and came Runner-Up in the Girls 12 Singles matches.

Spence Reynolds won the Boy's 10 singles and was the winner of the 13 Mixed Doubles with Maisie Fitzpatrick.

Milla Corcoran won the Girls 14 Singles title.

Mr Ternes congratulated the other Juniors who made the finals: Summer Milne, Gemma Corcoran, Vishva Maheshwari and Clay Corcoran.

In the Senior division, Alex and Nick Salmon won the A-Grade Mixed Doubles match; and Jackyln McAlpine and Rebecca Piazza won the Women's C-Grade Doubles.

Mr Ternes also congratulated the other Senior players who made finals: Alex Salmon, Spence Reynolds and Christian Paynter.

This year's Easter Tournament saw 365 players enter the Seniors division, with 505 event entries and a total of 620 sets played over four days.

The Juniors had 90 players registered, for 120 events, with 150 sets played over two-and-a-half days.

The MLTC passed on their thanks for all participant, spectator and volunteer support over the weekend, with further thanks to their major local sponsors of the 2026 Easter Tournament: Billy Button, Railway Hotel and Coffee Chakra.