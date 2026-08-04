Alpine Shire Council partnered with Bright P–12 College, Marian College, Wandiligong Primary School, Harrietville Primary School and Tawonga Primary School to help plant native trees as part of National Tree Day celebrations last month.

Members of council's outdoor and sustainability teams visited the local schools to connect students with nature and highlight the importance of trees and vegetation for biodiversity, healthy ecosystems and climate resilience.

Discussions focused on the types of native species which thrive in the Alpine environment and how planting locally-appropriate vegetation supports long-term environmental outcomes.

Consistent with this year’s National Tree Day message to 'get outside and grow' and make nature part of everyday life, students explored how small, hands-on actions can contribute to restoring landscapes and strengthening community connections to the environment.

Students, teachers and council staff also got their hands dirty, planting a variety of native tree and shrub seedlings at sites across the region.

These plantings contribute to Australia’s largest community tree-planting and nature care event, which has engaged millions of volunteers and resulted in more than 28 million trees planted since 1996.