Twenty-one community organisations will share in more than $88,000 through Alpine Shire Council's Community Grants Program.

Councillors recently signed off on the latest round of funding that will support a diverse range of initiatives across Bright, Myrtleford, Mount Beauty, Porepunkah, Wandiligong and surrounding communities.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said this year's program attracted strong interest, with 30 applications seeking a combined $153,969 in funding, highlighting both the demand for support and the incredible commitment of local community groups.

"The Community Grants Program is all about supporting the people and organisations that make Alpine Shire such a connected and vibrant place to live," she said.

"This year's recipients represent a wonderful mix of projects that will improve community facilities, encourage participation, celebrate local heritage, support inclusion and create opportunities for people of all ages.

"Council is proud to partner with local groups and volunteers to help deliver projects that will have lasting benefits for our communities."

Projects funded through the 2026-27 Community Grants Program

Ovens Valley United Cricket Club Incorporated – "Getting a Drink" at Memorial Oval Myrtleford – $2968.60

Alpine Community Bus Committee – Alpine Community Bus (managed by Myrtleford Lions Club) – $5000

Upper Kiewa Landcare Group (auspiced by Kiewa Catchment Landcare Groups) – Spreading the Word of the Upper Kiewa Valley Arboretum – $5775

Ovens Valley Canine Club – purchase of sporting equipment – $2225.25

Bright Senior Citizens Community Assets Committee/Bright & District U3A – audio visual and public announcement equipment for Senior Citizens Centre – $6556

Little Stitches MTB Inc. – Little Stitches Sewing Club – $2000

Scouts Victoria Mount Beauty Scout Group – kitchen instant hot water service – $1780.50

Porepunkah Primary School – Indigenous Food Garden and outdoor learning space – $7000

Mount Beauty Playgroup – Playgroup on the Move – $1512

Myrtleford Community Garden Inc. – Knowing and Telling: Signage and Beautification of Myrtleford Community Garden – $4255

Mount Beauty Senior Citizens Centre Community Access Committee – replacement of concertina door – $5915

Alpine Cycling Club – Adaptive Mountain Bike Summit: Building Inclusive Recreation Capability – $3612

Myrtleford Town Garage Sale – marquee to ensure a sun-safe volunteering environment – $1109.21

Myrtleford & District Historical Society Inc. – replacing and upgrading alarm system – $1533.68

Mount Beauty and District Men's Shed – purchase of metal plate bender – $3651.75

Bright Croquet Club Inc. – automatic underground watering system – $8980.50

The Raclette (auspiced by Alpine Regional Creatives) – expanding The Raclette newsletter's readership through print and digital – $1463

Mount Beauty and District Chamber of Commerce – Mount Beauty Co-Working Space Fit Out – $5021.25

Gapsted Public Hall Committee of Management Inc. – purchase of commercial dishwasher – $4150

Walking Football 4 Health Victoria – Walking Football Programs in the Alpine Shire – $5000

Wandiligong Preservation Society Inc. – replacement of picnic tables and bench seats at The Diggings, Wandiligong – $8897.76

Public facilities to be improved at The Diggins in Wandiligong

Dilapidated wooden picnic tables and bench seats throughout the historic gold Diggings at Wandiligong are expected to be replaced within months.

Wandiligong Preservation Society Inc. president Kath Healy said her committee of 13, and 48 members, were thrilled to receive almost $9000 to fund their replacement, through Alpine Shire Council's 2026/27 Community Grants Program.

"It's fantastic news as the old wooden picnic tables and bench seats throughout The Diggings are in really poor condition," she said.

"Some of them were made by members more than 20 yeas ago and they have been well used, but need to be replaced.

"With up to 50 people a day visiting and exploring The Diggings, better public amenities are much needed."

Ms Healy said the three new picnic tables and three bench seats will be made from recycled plastics which present like wood, but have a 40 year lifespan.

"Their colour of either dark green or brown will blend in with the natural environment," she said.

"They will be positioned throughout The Diggings, and we will have a picnic table that can accommodate wheelchair access near the swing bridge, that is easily accessible by car to improve access for those with a disability."