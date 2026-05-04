Alpine Shire Council adopted its Tracks and Trails Master Plan 2025-2034 at the ordinary council meeting held Tuesday, 28 April.

The plan was developed in consultation with Alpine Shire communities and received 227 contributions between June 2024 and January 2026.

The adopted plan outlines four strategic outcomes, which aim to: develop an integrated and coordinated approach to trail planning and management; create a quality, safe and sustainable network of trails; ensure trail information is well-promoted, consistent and reliable; and enhance community, tourism and economic development.

Mayor Cr Sarah Nicholas said the detail in the plan puts council in a better position to apply for external funding opportunities, as it clearly identifies specific actions alongside priority timeframes, key partners and approximate costings.

"We needed a strategy which not only addressed pressures on our existing tracks and trails, but also identified missing connections so we can look towards new opportunities which promote sustainable trail use for both residents and visitors," she said.

"It's terrific we now have a plan which will help to guide how we prioritise and invest in our tracks and trails to create a connected and resilient network."

Implementation of the plan will be delivered in stages over time, depending on availability of funding and assessment of ongoing operational and maintenance cost.

Cr Nicholas thanked everyone who contributed to the development of the plan, noting their contributions helped to identify some of the key tracks, trails and signage which are now listed as items for action, particularly in and around the main townships of Myrtleford, Porepunkah, Bright and Mount Beauty.

"One of the main messages we heard across both engagement periods was we need to prioritise the maintenance of our existing trails to ensure they are safe for users of appropriate ages and abilities," she said.

"This also ties into other feedback around improving the connectivity between our existing trails, making sure our signage is consistent and legible, and protecting environmentally sensitive areas from erosion and overuse.

"It is important our tracks and trails remain accessible and sustainable so they can continue to support our businesses, the tourism economy and the wellbeing of our communities."

The master plan can be viewed on council's website.

The four strategic outcomes outlined in the plan include:

- Integrated planning and management: underpinning a sustainable, integrated and accessible trails network is a strategic framework and coordinated approach with prioritised investment and appropriate allocation of resources;

- Quality, safe and sustainable network of trails: existing trails are improved and new trails are created to offer high-quality, safe and sustainable experiences for residents and visitors, catering to a variety of interests and abilities;

- Information and marketing: well-promoted, consistent and reliable trail information encourages recreational trail users to Alpine Shire and to safely and sustainably explore the region's natural areas and attractions; and

- Community, tourism and economic development: trails play a vital role in enhancing the Shire's community value, tourism and economic growth.