Myrtleford and District Historical Society Inc. (MDHS) president Kerry Murtagh said having a formal lease in place with Alpine Shire Council for the 'Old School Museum' is a "great relief".

Alpine Shire councillors last week signed off on a 10 year lease, with another 10 year option, for the crown land and museum building at 29 Elgin Street, for an annual fee of $257.73, with council responsible for any major maintenance and capital repairs or alterations.

"It's a great relief to get the lease...it secures the museum's future, which is important for our community as it is really their history corner," Ms Murtagh said.

In November last year a draft plan for council buildings suggested an alternative use of the museum, and relocation of its historical artefacts, was among "opportunites" open to Alpine Shire Council.

"That was very stressful, as the consultant's report as I read it suggested people were not really interested in museums," Ms Murtagh said.

"Thankfully council accepted they should have engaged more with us before releasing the draft report and taking us by complete surprise, and acted quickly to reassure us and the community they recognise museums are an integral part of our history, and our future.

"We've had good support from Alpine Shire Council for long-term tenure, and with this lease our Old School Museum is going to continue to showcase and help educate people about the history of Myrtleford and district."

The building at 29 Elgin Street operated as Myrtleford State School from 1870 until its closure in 1938, and was repurposed for various government uses including the manufacture of military uniforms during World War II, and, later, as an office and depot space for the Lands Department and the Shire of Myrtleford.

MDHS was established in 1982 and commenced operating the Old School Museum in the building in 1987.

Ms Murtagh said many of the artefacts displayed in the museum have been donated by community members to MDHS.

Static displays in the museum include tobacco, gold, Myrtleford Times printing machines, agriculture and train services, an old school room display, the Roxbury Room with its military display and another display of everyday living between 1930-1940.

The museum is closed to the public from 1 June to 31 August, but opened throughout the rest of the year on Sundays, and some Wednesdays, from 11am to 2pm, with a $5 entry fee, children U12 free.

Ms Murtagh said members will start planning soon for a new exhibition for history month in October, with the exhibition to be on display at the Myrtleford Show on 24 October.

MDHS is always looking for new members and anyone interested can contact Ms Murtagh on 0432 027 536.