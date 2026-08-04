A $150,000 grant will help Howmans Gap become a community emergency hub during fires and power outages for those in the alpine area near Falls Creek.

YMCA Discovery Camps will use the funding to install an off-grid transformer, automatic transfer switch and 4kW of hydropower generation to maintain heating, lighting, communications, refrigeration and other critical services while providing a safe, powered gathering point for the community and emergency services at Howmans Gap.

The grant has been provided through AusNet's Energy Resilience Community Fund, which is forking out $1.7m to 15 councils and community groups across Victoria.

AusNet executive general manager distribution, Andrew Linnie, said the grants support community-led projects that build long-term resilience and provide practical support during outages and extreme weather events.

“These projects are important because they are shaped and delivered by communities themselves," he said.

"Local councils, community organisations and volunteers know what they need and have turned that knowledge into practical solutions that keep people safe, connected and supported.”

Other recipients across the North East include:

- Swanpool Memorial Hall received $70,900 to expand existing solar and battery storage to enable the hall to operate as a community emergency hub.

- Stanley Rural Community Inc received $198,000 to install a solar and battery system at the recreation reserve and a backup generator at the Stanley Hotel so both locations can be gathering spaces for the community during power outages and emergency events.

- Murrindindi Shire Council received $113,000 to install an integrated solar, battery and generator-backed power system at Yea Saleyards to enable up to three days of power for lighting, communications, amenities, water and animal welfare during power outages and emergency events.

- Avenel Memorial Hall and Avenel Recreational Reserve received $157,500 to replace the battery and integrate existing solar panels and a generator at Avenel Memorial Hall to power wi-fi, lighting, cooking, medical equipment support, device charging and shelter during power outages and emergencies, supporting older residents, families, people with medical needs, emergency services, volunteers and pets.

- Boorhaman Community Emergency Power & Resilience Hub received $73,000 to install a backup generator, satellite communications and EV charger to create a shower and power hub for residents, surrounding farming properties and people reliant on powered medical or communications equipment. The Hub will provide lighting, shelter, refrigeration, hot water, device and EV charging, emergency coordination and a safe place to gather during power outages and emergencies.