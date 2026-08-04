Alpine Valleys Autism Community (AVAC) recently hosted its 'Supporting Autistic Wellbeing' community event, to bring together parents, carers, educators, health professionals and community members for an evening of learning, connection and conversation, at the Bright P-12 College.

The event featured neurodivergent clinical psychologist, researcher and neurodiversity advocate Marie Camin, who shared her professional knowledge, lived experience and insights into supporting autistic wellbeing through a neuro-affirming lens.

Marie’s presentation encouraged attendees to consider how greater understanding, inclusion, acceptance and belonging can help create environments in which autistic people feel supported, respected and able to thrive.

AVAC co-founder and president, Katie Wallis, said the event was an important opportunity for the local community to come together and strengthen its understanding of autistic wellbeing.

“We are so grateful to everyone who attended and helped make the evening such a success,” Ms Wallis said.

“It was wonderful to see parents, carers, educators, health professionals and community members coming together to learn, connect and contribute to a more inclusive community.

“We are also incredibly thankful to Marie for sharing her professional expertise, lived experience and valuable insights.

"Her presentation was inspiring and thought-provoking and we know attendees left with a greater understanding of how they can support autistic people in their families, workplaces, schools and communities.”

The event reflected AVAC’s ongoing commitment to increasing awareness, improving access to neuro-affirming information and strengthening connections across the Alpine region.

Ms Wallsi said AVAC looks forward to continuing this work through future events, community projects, advocacy and educational initiatives.

The organisation’s next free community event, 'School Stressors and Barriers to Attendance', will be held via Zoom on Wednesday 19 August.

“We’re excited to welcome a special guest presenter from School Can’t Australia, who will explore school stressors, barriers to attendance and the challenges families can experience when advocating for their children,” Ms Wallis said.

Community members are encouraged to follow AVAC on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about upcoming events and projects.