For Barnawartha’s 17-year-old Toby Hartshorn, being able to play golf locally is a huge advantage without needing to travel to the city for sport.

Toby took part in a ‘Come and Try Day’ at Beechworth Golf Club when the club hosted a Blind Sports and Recreation Victoria (BSRV) initiative held for blind and vision impaired people to take up golf.

The exciting opportunity was held for the first time in the North East at the club on 2 May following an earlier training session for caddies last month.

“It’s good to have something local that blind people and visually impaired people can get to,” Toby said.

“I've played golf a bit throughout school, but this is my first time playing visually impaired and blind golf and it’s great to learn new things.

“It's also fantastic that Blind Sports and Recreation Victoria can bring this to the North East of Victoria without people having to travel.

“I really appreciate their support and the Victorian government for funding the program as well getting people with disabilities try new things with great opportunities.

“I also play ACT blind cricket and I'm in the Australian development squad.

“Cricket and golf sort of go hand in hand and I try to work on both my golf and cricket skills.”

Beechworth’s Daisy Sutherland helps as a golf caddie for Toby.

“I haven't played golf much and enjoy it when I do play but it means a lot to me that I can support Toby as a caddie," she said.

“It’s fun learning as well as I've never really been a caddie before and it’s good to have a go and help people out."

Blind Golf Victoria’s president James Atkin said there had been a great turn out of blind and vision impaired golfers for the ‘Come and Try Day’.

“There’s been an even better turnout of caddies ready to assist the blind and vision impaired golfers that makes our game possible,” he said.

“If it wasn't for the caddies, we wouldn't have any blind and vision impaired golfers.”

With the sport played across Australia and the world, Mr Atkin said his goal is to participate in an international tournament in Spain next year.

BSRV’s program manager Rachel DeSumma said the turnout had great support from the golf club including a few members who undertook last month’s caddie training.

“It’s been great to see how inclusive and welcoming the Beechworth Golf Club has been,” she said.

The club’s golf captain Dylan Pool said the club has a good group of golfers willing to help people play blind golf.

“We hope to see people who are vision impaired or blind playing here,” he said.