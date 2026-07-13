Alpine Valleys Autism Community is donating book packs to school libraries across the Alpine Shire, thanks to the incredible support of the local community and fundraising efforts by local businesses.

Alpine Valleys Autism Community co-founder and president, Katie Wallis, said the book packs include neuroaffirming stories and resources for both students and staff.

"The book packs have been made possible through funds raised via Bright Brewery’s Community Keg night and Sixpence Coffee’s Coffee for a Cause initiative," she said.

Ms Wallis said the donated books aim to support greater understanding and acceptance of autistic and AuDHD children and young people within our local school communities.

The packs include a range of titles written by neurodivergent authors designed for students, families, and educators helping to foster conversations around wellbeing, inclusion, and belonging.

"This initiative is focused on increasing representation, inclusivity, belonging, and understanding within local schools and the broader community, and we're incredibly grateful to our local community and businesses for supporting this initiative," Ms Wallis said.

“These book packs are about ensuring neurodivergent students feel seen, represented, and included within their school environments.

"Representation, inclusion and belonging matters, especially for children growing up in regional communities.

“Community support has made it possible for us to give something practical and meaningful back to local schools, and we’re excited to continue building awareness, belonging, and connection across the Alpine region.”

The organisation is also preparing to host a free community event in bright next week.

Supporting Autistic Wellbeing, an evening with neurodivergent clinical psychologist, researcher and advocate Marie Camin, will be held at Bright P-12 College on 21 July.

The event, supported through funding from Alpine Shire Council and Bright P-12 College’s use of their facilities, will bring together allied health professionals, educators, medical professionals, parents, carers, and community members to learn more about supporting autistic wellbeing through a neuroaffirming lens.