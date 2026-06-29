Alpine Shire Council is inviting community members to contribute to the development of the Porepunkah Local Area Traffic Management Plan, which will establish a strategic guide to improve transport safety and investment in Porepunkah.

This first round of engagement will help develop a draft plan, which will be informed by local knowledge provided by residents and visitors, as well as the Safe System principles addressed by the Department of Transport and Planning's Victorian Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030.

Residents and visitors are invited to identify issues relevant to traffic, roads, and footpaths in Porepunkah, as well as provide suggestions to improve safety for all road users including pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said that previous engagement with residents and visitors of Porepunkah highlighted issues such as limited pedestrian infrastructure, gaps in the shared path network, and road environments that do not adequately respond to current or future levels of use.

“The aim of this plan is to guide how we invest in transport infrastructure in Porepunkah that improves the safety of every person, including drivers, cyclists, and people travelling on foot or using mobility supports,” she said.

“It is important that we use local knowledge to develop this plan to ensure that it reflects what is actually needed on the ground, which is why we’re asking for your help to develop the draft document.”

Community members can help shape the plan in the following ways:

Attend an in-person pop-up session at Porepunkah Hall on Friday 17 July 2026 between 9am and 11am.

Contact a member of Council’s Strategic Planning team by emailing info@alpineshire.vic.gov.au <info@alpineshire.vic.gov.au> or calling (03) 5755 0555.

Pin issues and ideas on an online map on Engage Alpine.

Provide general feedback online on Engage Alpine or in person at our Council office in Bright or libraries in Bright, Mount Beauty, and Myrtleford.

Further information can be found online by visiting Engage Alpine: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/porepunkah-local-area-traffic-management-plan

Submissions for the draft plan will close on Monday 27 July 2026.

This project has been funded by the Transport Accident Commission's Local Government Grant Program.

It has been informed by the Alpine Shire Land Development Strategy 2024, which identified Porepunkah as an area for future growth, and the draft Back Porepunkah Road Safety Strategy 2025, which identified a range of safety and connectivity issues associated with both motorised and active transport in the township.