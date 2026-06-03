Mansfield Eagles seniors 75 draw with Shepparton Swans 75

Mansfield Best on Ground: Sam Thomson, Callum Brown, Tom Dunstan, Matthew King, Fergus Schier

Goals: Sam Thomson 1, Callum Brown 3, Nathan Buchanan 3, Jack Marks 1, Adam Storer 1, Campbell Smedley 1, Tom Dunston 1.

Quarters: 3.1 (19); 6.1 (37); 1.3 (9); 1.4 (10) = 75

A little disappointing for the Eagles seniors who came home from Shepparton Swans with a draw 75 all.

"The drawing point was kicked in the final 20 seconds of the game making is exciting and nail-biting," said coach Mitch Wareham.

"And it's a shame we didn't win as we had led most of the game."

"Yeh, we led all day but probably fell short at the line - but in the end we take away two points - better than none," Wareham said.

"The first quarter was good, and we led and were ahead leading into the first break.

"The second term was probably our best and we gained a bigger lead by the half time mark - up by six goals.

"But after the half time break the Swans just came back at us and they kicked 32 points to our nine.

"The fourth quarter saw us only kicking 1 goal 4 behinds which allowed the Swans to get ahead as they kicked 3.2 (20) in that quarter.

"The boys did the job at the last minute and when it came to the final 20-seconds we kicked one behind which brought us to the draw," Wareham said.

Wareham named Sam Thomson as being outstanding on the day - "he was best by a mile".

"He's (Thomson) has been unbelievable over the past month.

"Callum Brown was another good player on the day and also Tom Dunston - there's a few that were good."

This coming Saturday the Eagles are at home again this time against Shepparton Bears.

"The Bears sit first or second on the ladder so this will be a tough game as they are top of the table.

"Mansfield have a few players out injured but we should be able to still field a good team<' Wareham said.