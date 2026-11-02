Clean up, dispose of green waste for free

Alpine Shire Council's biannual free green waste weekend will take place at Mount Beauty, Myrtleford, and Porepunkah transfer stations on Saturday/Sunday 14 and 15 November, between 10am and 2pm. The weekend is an opportunity for residents to prepare properties and lessen the potential risks to themselves, their families, and their neighbours ahead of the imminent fire season. The Country Fire Authority says people can reduce their fire risk by clearing away dry grass, leaves, and twigs from the property, keeping grass shorter than 10cm, cleaning out their gutters, and removing overhanging branches from the roof. Mayor Cr Sarah Nicholas said council offers the free green waste weekend twice a year to provide people with environmentally friendly ways to dispose of their bigger or bulkier green waste, rather than burning off in residential areas. "Taking green waste to our transfer stations is beneficial because it is turned into a rich organic matter that can then be used by other people, such as farmers," she said. "Not only that, we have local laws that specify what, where, and when people can burn off, which means that they can be fined if they do not comply." Residents must ensure their green waste meets the following requirements: - maximum two cubic metres per customer, per day; - must be clean and free of wire, netting, and contaminants; - branches must be 200mm in diameter or less; - root balls must be 300mm or less, and clean of dirt and stones; and - no stumps will be accepted. High traffic is expected, so residents are asked to be patient and respectful. Transfer station attendants will be on site to support people to dispose of their green waste.