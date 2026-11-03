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Claret Ash trees to be removed in Bright

<p>FATAL FUNGUS: Claret Ash trees on Gavan Street in Bright have been deemed to be a risk to road users and will be removed from next week. PHOTO: Alpine Shire Council</p>\\n
<p>FATAL FUNGUS: Claret Ash trees on Gavan Street in Bright have been deemed to be a risk to road users and will be removed from next week. PHOTO: Alpine Shire Council</p>\\n

FATAL FUNGUS: Claret Ash trees on Gavan Street in Bright have been deemed to be a risk to road users and will be removed from next week. PHOTO: Alpine Shire Council

Fatal fungus has made trees a hazard to public.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
November 3, 2026 • 01:00

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