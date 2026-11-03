Claret Ash trees to be removed in Bright

Claret Ash trees on Gavan Street in Bright have been deemed to be a risk to road users and will be removed from next week. Alpine Shire Council said the trees are showing signs of a chronic and fatal fungus called ash dieback, which is known to cause the death of ash trees worldwide. The Department of Transport and Planning (DTP), which has responsibility for the trees, plans to remove them over several days starting on Tuesday 10 November. Once the trees have been removed safely, council plans to replace them with an avenue of Autumn Blaze Maples. "These are a fast-growing, deciduous tree that will integrate with the existing streetscape to maintain a consistent, attractive avenue, which should be beautiful all year round," said Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas. "Council will also take this opportunity to replace existing irrigation, establish new grass and plant new garden beds along the median strip to create and maintain the beautiful streetscapes the Alpine Shire is known for." Mayor Nicholas said the demise of the Claret Ash is a reminder trees are living organisms which are susceptible to disease with varying lifespans. "We were alerted to the health of this particular avenue of trees by members of the public, as well as DTP," she said. "Although removal of trees can be emotive, we have been monitoring them to ensure action is taken before the dieback increases safety risks for people living in or visiting our region. "Thankfully, the ash dieback cannot affect the adjacent Japanese Cedar or Crepe Myrtle trees along Gavan Street, so these will continue to form part of the avenue." Residents and visitors are asked to observe changed traffic conditions during the removal and replacement period.